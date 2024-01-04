Decision to extend cut-off point for horses running on the track before spring point-to-points is having an effect

Point-to-point enthusiasts are now accustomed to this month presenting something of a more low-key introduction to the new year.

With the autumn term typically finishing with a flourish as the likes of December fixtures in Borris House, Tattersalls and Boulta often produce some of the largest entries of the season, the post-Christmas blues typically kick in for the early January fixtures. Entry numbers slide significantly, often the result of handlers electing to vaccinate their horses ahead of the busy months that are to come.

Encouragingly, and in spite of this annual lull, positive signs can already be seen in the modification that the directors of the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee and Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board have made to the regulation relating to the eligibility of horses to run in the spring term. In a bid to attract a great number of track horses to compete in the pointing fields, the cut-off date, after which a horse cannot have run on the track, was extended by a month.

This has paved the way for horses to run on the track up to the end of November and remain eligible to make the switch to point-to-pointing for the spring term. The benefit of this is already being felt. At Dromahane last Saturday, Arthur O’Grady’s Out Of The Park finished second in the adjacent maiden, just a month after running over hurdles at Thurles. Similarly, Sam Curling has entered the Choeur Du Nord gelding D’jo Dela Barrier at Ballindenisk this coming Sunday.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer had sent out the French-bred to finish third in an auction maiden hurdle at Punchestown in mid-November behind recent Grade 2 scorer Loughglynn. Neither horse would have been able to make the switch back to the pointing fields prior to that rule change, which is a welcome boost, particularly at a time when entry numbers are on the lower side.

To this point, the sport's regulator has unsuccessfully sought to boost the participation numbers of horses aged six and older, with sporadic financial bonuses being awarded in individual older maiden races and a winners' final, the latter of which has been scrapped for 2024.

Hopefully the decision-makers will be buoyed by the initial positive signs of the decision to tweak the cut-off date and will take further proactive steps around eligibility to encourage more older horses into the pointing sphere.

Weekend fixture

Sunday

Ballindenisk, first race 12.30

Tinahely, first race 12.30

