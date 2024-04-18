Handlers need a change of fortune now if there is any hope of them reinvesting to similar levels at the store sales

It is fair to say this has been a particularly challenging season for so many and few can remember a year that has been as problematic, with the weather causing weekly havoc to fixtures.

Whether linked or separate, there seems to be a ripple from the challenging fixture list into the sales ring, which has simply not returned the same yields as in recent seasons. Looking back to 2018, a backlog was created there too, owing to a challenging fixture list, and it took until May before that was relieved. One meeting at Loughanmore in mid-May saw a three-way divide of the four-year-olds' maiden as handlers scrambled to recover lost time.

This week has the feel of a similar turning point. A total of 171 entries at Dromahane last Sunday is followed by four of our leading courses having an average entry of 162 this weekend. That average is higher than any entry this season other than last week’s Dromahane total.

The drying ground is slowly starting to give handlers the confidence that their best can be introduced and it seems the large yards are ready to unleash their artillery. Of the 45 races run for youngsters already, there have been 27 different winning handlers, which is the sort of figure you would normally expect for individual winning yards by the season's end.

In fact, for those who are lamenting the polarisation of sires, there is further evidence of the nonsensical logic behind that trend with 35 sires responsible for the 45 winners in the younger sphere so far. With store sales on the horizon, a little polarisation on the handler front may be required to ensure that the larger yards begin to yield the sort of success that their investment in the sales ring last summer warrants in order to allow them to reinvest at the same levels again this year.

The upcoming sales at Cheltenham and Punchestown will offer handlers some of their final chances to generate revenue in advance of the Doncaster Spring Sale, which is now just over a month away. With so many youngsters entered to run at the moment, these coming weeks are likely to define the success or otherwise of this season for many.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Curraghmore, first race 2.00

Loughanmore, first race 2.00

Sunday

Dromahane, first race 2.00

Tattersalls, first race 2.00

