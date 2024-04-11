Irish pointing graduates take centre stage at Aintree looking for a fourth successive Grand National win

The Randox Aintree Grand National, one of the biggest races worldwide, is a race that showcases Irish point-to-pointers to excellent effect.

The last three winners, Corach Rambler, Noble Yeats and Minella Times, were all Irish pointing graduates, with One For Arthur, Rule The World, Silver Birch and Monty’s Pass other Irish graduates to win since the turn of the century.

Two of those winners remain in contention to try to repeat the feat, with last year’s hero Corach Rambler joining the 2022 victor Noble Yeats in the 34-horse line-up. Some 16 of them started their careers pointing in Ireland and what is notable about that group is that ten have emerged from four-year-old maiden races, with six having made their debut at the age of five.

Of those five-year-olds, only Corach Rambler, Eklat De Rire and Galia Des Liteaux made their debut in the autumn, the others making their first foray into competitive action as spring five-year-olds. Of the ten four-year-olds, six made their debut in the spring and four in the autumn. Looking at the 16, just one of them will run in the colours they sported in their point-to-point, leaving 15 who changed hands since, as is now the norm.

Five of them were sold privately, including one which was withdrawn from a sale, leaving ten which were offered at public sale after their pointing career.

With Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler being joined by the likes of last year’s runner-up Vanillier, alongside the Paddy Power Chase winner Meetingofthewaters, Midlands National runner-up Mr Incredible, and the former Cheltenham Gold Cup victor Minella Indo, there is a realistic possibility the good run of former Irish pointers can continue on Saturday.

As is so often the case, those who produced these horses for their early career will be at a point-to-point meeting on the same afternoon, overseeing the next generation and watching their old graduates perform while hoping to unearth another top chaser that could go on to contest future Nationals.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Ballycrystal, first race 2.00

Sunday

Castletown-Geoghegan, first race 2.00

Dromahane, first race 1.00

