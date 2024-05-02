Highlight of the domestic hunter chase season is defined by a cracking championship contest at Punchestown

Friday features the biggest hunter chase of the year on Irish soil with the Event Power Champion Hunters’ Chase at Punchestown.

In recent times the average entry for hunter chases has declined from almost 20 in 2013 to just over 12 in 2022, so to have 14 declarations in what will be by far the most competitive domestic race of its nature this season is very encouraging.

It makes for a compelling race that the public can connect to on various levels. Memories of On The Fringe quickly come to mind and the atmosphere that his consecutive victories in the race from 2014 to 2016 generated showcases the value of these events. Like On The Fringe, Its On the Line now races in the colours of JP McManus, and last year’s winner will bid to follow up his Aintree success from just three weeks ago.

He had the measure of old rival Vaucelet 12 months ago, and David Christie’s chaser also filled that spot behind Billaway in 2022. That pair of older warriors are joined by Samcro, who has not scaled the same heights between the flags as he did last year. Add to that former top performers Lifetime Ambition and Royal Rendevous and there are plenty of familiar names.

One thing that stands out in these races, however, is the up-and-coming hunter chasers. Salsify and Tammys Hill were often able to fend off former Grade 1 chasers who were not at their best, and this race has plenty of emerging depth.

Ross O’Sullivan has a fascinating entry in Ryehill, who races behind the bridle but still managed a 17-length success at Cork recently and warrants his place in the line-up. John Gleeson saddles the Thurles and Fairyhouse winner Boss Robin, who saw off the reopposing Ferns Lock by seven lengths, and what about Gorthill? He could be the one who slips under the radar despite winning a top Open at Kirkistown following a long layoff.

It really has the perfect mix for an end-of-season hunter chase. Its On The Line will be entitled to be sent off favourite, but value may be found among the improving sorts stepping up such as Gorthill, Boss Robin or Ryehill.

They may represent some value each-way as old favourites can draw a disproportionate amount of money from loyal racegoers thinking of past glories. Either way it will be a race to cherish.

Weekend fixtures

Friday

Necarne, first race 2pm

Saturday

Necarne, first race 2pm

Sunday

Ballindenisk, first race 2pm

Stowlin, first race 2pm

Monday

Dawstown, first race 2pm

