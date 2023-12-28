Hewick, Constitution Hill and so many more advertise the point-to-point sector's value over festive period

The point-to-point fraternity will gather in Dromahane on Saturday afternoon to begin the first of 73 fixtures that make up the spring season, buoyed by a phenomenal set of results on the racetrack over Christmas.

Pointing exports proved their worth in the packed St Stephen’s Day programme, winning four of the five Grade 1s, headlined by the last-to-first King George triumph of Hewick .

Unlike the majority of the day’s 23 pointing winners, Hewick differed in that he was still under the care of Shark Hanlon, the man who had saddled him to each of his three outings in four-year-old maidens, where jumping frailties prevented him from even completing the course.

In contrast, Jango Baie , Constitution Hill and Found A Fifty all changed hands immediately after their promising initial efforts between the flags. The latter, who enjoyed his first top-level success in the final running of the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown, had started his career with a bloodless 15-length success at Boulta for Mark Fahey.

The Constitution Hill story is well known now, as his Christmas Hurdle triumph brought his Grade 1 tally to seven since Warren Ewing first introduced him to competitive action in April 2021.

Meanwhile, it was quite the 65 minutes for the form from last February’s Knockanard four-year-old maiden. First up was No Flies On Him , who, after making his winning pointing debut for Derek O’Connor at that Cork venue, maintained an unblemished record with success on his rules debut for Edward O’Grady in the 28-runner maiden hurdle at Leopardstown.

No Flies On Him and Mark Walsh make a smooth track debut at Leopardstown on Tuesday Credit: Patrick McCann

The Tipperary trainer said Grade 1s would now be considered, and just over an hour later that view was endorsed when Jango Baie, who had chased No Flies On Him home at Knockanard, landed the Grade 1 William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

Reaffirming the depth of maiden point-to-points, this was another fine advertisement for this particular Knockanard race. Captain Teague won the 2022 race and is already a Grade 2 winner and has been placed in Grade 1, while the 2019 winner was the dual Grade 1-winning Ferny Hollow.

Bloodstock agents will have February 18 firmly circled in their diaries as all roads will again lead to Knockanard in search of further riches.

Weekend fixture

Saturday

Dromahane, first race 12.00

