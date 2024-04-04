Title talk all around as sidelined Barry O'Neill faces tight race in bid for eighth award

With talk of title battles on both sides of the Irish Sea in the coming weeks, it would seem point-to-point won’t let the side down in that regard, because as we creep into the penultimate month of the season there seems to be any number of possible destinations for a number of this season’s titles.

Barry O’Neill is on the sidelines and now has just a four-winner cushion over Rob James, with Derek O’Connor a further two adrift.

O’Neill is bidding for an eighth title. While he has been well clear for most of them, he could face a tight battle this time. The reigning champion’s chief supporter Colin Bowe is six clear of Declan Queally and will be hopeful of a 12th trainers' title.

In the regions, Darragh Allen, who had his first Cheltenham Festival ride this year, leads John Barry by four winners in the south. Alan O’Sullivan leads by one winner in the smallest region, the west, with Susie Doyle, Brian Lawless, O’Neill, O’Connor and Pa King right behind, suggesting this will probably go down to the final meeting.

Jack Hendrick could also win a first regional title with a two-winner lead in the east, but with O’Neill just two adrift and James three, that could be a hard lead to retain. In the north, Noel McParlan can collect his suit from the dry cleaners as his seven-winner lead would appear to be conclusive.

The ladies' category is beginning to look interesting, with Susie Doyle leading by just two from Maxine O’Sullivan, who is on a good run and chasing her seventh title.

Dara McGill has been in front in the under-21 category all season as he bids for back-to-back titles, but his advantage is steadily being whittled away by Alan O’Sullivan, who is now just three winners adrift, with Shane Cotter a further two behind after enjoying a terrific spell in recent weeks.

The leading horse award often takes a little time to develop, and there are currently a quartet on four wins – De Norderner for Sam Curling, Delcan Queally’s Don’t Matter Now, and the David Christie pair of Ramillies and Winged Leader.

With Winged Leader seemingly hitting top form, he may well be the bet to pick up this award, especially if his preferred rain-softened ground persists.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Curraghmore First race 2pm

Sunday

Ballynoe First race 2pm

Tattersalls First race 2.30pm

