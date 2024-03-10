Competitive Ryanair Chase may yield best punting opportunity in Cheltenham Grade 1 races
Following months of build-up we are now on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival. Through the winter we have seen a plethora of good performances from juvenile hurdlers to Grade 1 chasers.
Heading into Cheltenham, the Ryanair Chase looks one of the most interesting races. While many of the Grade 1s have short-priced favourites, the Ryanair looks much more open and competitive, and can perhaps offer more value for the punter. On Racing Post Ratings, just 5lb separates the top six horses in the ante-post market.
Through the season we have seen performances from those entered that would give them a good chance of success in the race. Stage Star was one of the first, winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup on the Cheltenham Old course in November, for which he achieved an RPR of 171. On this season's form this is the highest RPR achieved by any contender and, if back to his best following a blip at Cheltenham in January, he has a very good chance.
Published on 10 March 2024
Last updated 19:11, 10 March 2024
- Blood Destiny makes splash among two-mile novice chasers - but likely Cheltenham absence leaves Marine Nationale well clear
- Repeat Aintree win likely for Pic D'Orhy - but L'Homme Presse's Gold Cup claims muddied after defeat in below-par Ascot Chase
- Front-running tactics bring best out of Edwardstone - but will it be enough against El Fabiolo and Jonbon at Cheltenham?
- Sir Gino could be a British banker at Cheltenham although improvement will still be needed in Triumph
- Another career best from smooth jumper JPR One - but Arkle aspirations still look some way off
