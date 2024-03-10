Competitive Ryanair Chase may yield best punting opportunity in Cheltenham Grade 1 races

Following months of build-up we are now on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival. Through the winter we have seen a plethora of good performances from juvenile hurdlers to Grade 1 chasers.

Heading into Cheltenham, the Ryanair Chase looks one of the most interesting races. While many of the Grade 1s have short-priced favourites, the Ryanair looks much more open and competitive, and can perhaps offer more value for the punter. On Racing Post Ratings, just 5lb separates the top six horses in the ante-post market.

Through the season we have seen performances from those entered that would give them a good chance of success in the race. Stage Star was one of the first, winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup on the Cheltenham Old course in November, for which he achieved an RPR of 171. On this season's form this is the highest RPR achieved by any contender and, if back to his best following a blip at Cheltenham in January, he has a very good chance.