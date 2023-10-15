City Of Troy records lofty rating - but expecting him to match Frankel's figures is unrealistic

City Of Troy was the highest-rated juvenile on Racing Post Ratings heading into the Dewhurst Stakes and he more than confirmed that impression with a dominant success to maintain his unbeaten record.

City Of Troy beat Haatem by six and a half lengths in the Superlative Stakes in July and was awarded an RPR of 118, the highest in the race’s history. Running for the first time since, City Of Troy put any fears over the ground or a possible lack of match fitness to bed with another impressive performance at Newmarket on Saturday, making all to beat Alyanaabi by three and a half lengths.

The pace set by City Of Troy was just an even one, making for a tactical event in which the first three occupied those positions throughout. That said, he was very strong through the final furlong, as he had been in the Superlative Stakes, leaving the firm impression there is plenty more to come when upped to a mile and granted a more truly run race.