City Of Troy records lofty rating - but expecting him to match Frankel's figures is unrealistic
City Of Troy was the highest-rated juvenile on Racing Post Ratings heading into the Dewhurst Stakes and he more than confirmed that impression with a dominant success to maintain his unbeaten record.
City Of Troy beat Haatem by six and a half lengths in the Superlative Stakes in July and was awarded an RPR of 118, the highest in the race’s history. Running for the first time since, City Of Troy put any fears over the ground or a possible lack of match fitness to bed with another impressive performance at Newmarket on Saturday, making all to beat Alyanaabi by three and a half lengths.
The pace set by City Of Troy was just an even one, making for a tactical event in which the first three occupied those positions throughout. That said, he was very strong through the final furlong, as he had been in the Superlative Stakes, leaving the firm impression there is plenty more to come when upped to a mile and granted a more truly run race.
- Inspiral is back to her brilliant best, and could be Paddington's main danger on British Champions Day
- Juvenile pecking order gets major shake-up with standout 1,000 Guineas contender and potential top sprinter emerging
- Progressive Royal Rhyme enters Champion Stakes picture with convincing Doonside triumph at Ayr
- Be wary of backing impressive St Leger winner Continuous to follow up in the Arc
- Auguste Rodin records new personal best rating in Irish Champion Stakes - and he could be even better if he stays in training