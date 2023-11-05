Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention
It was great that Wetherby got the all clear to race on Saturday, with the Charlie Hall Chase possessing a field full of class despite just four runners lining up.
Bravemansgame was last year's winner and the standout name again, but he could only manage second this year behind Gentlemansgame, who ran to a career-best Racing Post Rating of 165.
Although his mistake at the final fence may have influenced the result, Bravemansgame recorded a RPR of 170, 5lb higher than when winning the Charlie Hall last year. He had a tough task conceding 6lb to a race-fit rival on his first run of the season.
Published on 5 November 2023
Last updated 18:27, 5 November 2023
