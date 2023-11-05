Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention

It was great that Wetherby got the all clear to race on Saturday, with the Charlie Hall Chase possessing a field full of class despite just four runners lining up.

Bravemansgame was last year's winner and the standout name again, but he could only manage second this year behind Gentlemansgame, who ran to a career-best Racing Post Rating of 165.

Although his mistake at the final fence may have influenced the result, Bravemansgame recorded a RPR of 170, 5lb higher than when winning the Charlie Hall last year. He had a tough task conceding 6lb to a race-fit rival on his first run of the season.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonny PearsonHandicapper

Published on 5 November 2023inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated 18:27, 5 November 2023

icon
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings