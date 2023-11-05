Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention

It was great that Wetherby got the all clear to race on Saturday, with the Charlie Hall Chase possessing a field full of class despite just four runners lining up.

Bravemansgame was last year's winner and the standout name again, but he could only manage second this year behind Gentlemansgame , who ran to a career-best Racing Post Rating of 165.

Although his mistake at the final fence may have influenced the result, Bravemansgame recorded a RPR of 170, 5lb higher than when winning the Charlie Hall last year. He had a tough task conceding 6lb to a race-fit rival on his first run of the season.