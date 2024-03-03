Racing Post logo
Blood Destiny makes splash among two-mile novice chasers - but likely Cheltenham absence leaves Marine Nationale well clear

The Flyingbolt Novice Chase generally isn’t a competitive affair, averaging just over four runners per year since 2015, but it can throw up the odd interesting performer, having been won in recent seasons by the likes of dual subsequent Grade 1 winner Gentleman Du Mee.

In this year's renewal at Navan on Saturday, Blood Destiny became the third Willie Mullins-trained winner in that period, beating Spillane’s Tower easily by six and a half lengths and recording a Racing Post Rating of 152 in the process. 

Appearing to relish the drop back to two miles, Blood Destiny travelled strongly throughout and drew clear in the straight for minimal pressure, suggesting there is further improvement to come.

Published on 3 March 2024inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated 18:16, 3 March 2024

