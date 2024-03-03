Blood Destiny makes splash among two-mile novice chasers - but likely Cheltenham absence leaves Marine Nationale well clear
The Flyingbolt Novice Chase generally isn’t a competitive affair, averaging just over four runners per year since 2015, but it can throw up the odd interesting performer, having been won in recent seasons by the likes of dual subsequent Grade 1 winner Gentleman Du Mee.
In this year's renewal at Navan on Saturday, Blood Destiny became the third Willie Mullins-trained winner in that period, beating Spillane’s Tower easily by six and a half lengths and recording a Racing Post Rating of 152 in the process.
Appearing to relish the drop back to two miles, Blood Destiny travelled strongly throughout and drew clear in the straight for minimal pressure, suggesting there is further improvement to come.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 March 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:16, 3 March 2024
- Repeat Aintree win likely for Pic D'Orhy - but L'Homme Presse's Gold Cup claims muddied after defeat in below-par Ascot Chase
- Front-running tactics bring best out of Edwardstone - but will it be enough against El Fabiolo and Jonbon at Cheltenham?
- Sir Gino could be a British banker at Cheltenham although improvement will still be needed in Triumph
- Another career best from smooth jumper JPR One - but Arkle aspirations still look some way off
- Top Silviniaco Conti performance leaves Banbridge with realistic Ryanair Chase chance
- Repeat Aintree win likely for Pic D'Orhy - but L'Homme Presse's Gold Cup claims muddied after defeat in below-par Ascot Chase
- Front-running tactics bring best out of Edwardstone - but will it be enough against El Fabiolo and Jonbon at Cheltenham?
- Sir Gino could be a British banker at Cheltenham although improvement will still be needed in Triumph
- Another career best from smooth jumper JPR One - but Arkle aspirations still look some way off
- Top Silviniaco Conti performance leaves Banbridge with realistic Ryanair Chase chance