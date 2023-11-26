Betfair Chase rated substandard despite Royale Pagaille hitting new high point
The Betfair Chase attracted a select field of four, but it did not prevent the race from being run at a good pace with the winner Royale Pagaille achieving a career-best Racing Post Rating of 174.
Bravemansgame was sent off favourite for the first British Grade 1 of the season, but he could finish only second for an RPR of 167, not running up to his best. For context, he ran to an RPR of 170 when filling the same position in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, while his best RPR of 177 came when winning last season's King George VI Chase.
Last season's Grand National winner Corach Rambler finished third (RPR 159), looking a little outclassed, while 2022 Betfair Chase winner Protektorat (148) was disappointing and failed to give his running.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 26 November 2023inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:44, 26 November 2023
- Stage Star soars to new high in Paddy Power Gold Cup - but more needed to trouble Allaho in the Ryanair
- Not the greatest performance but promise of more to come from Gerri Colombe after gutsy Down Royal success
- Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention
- Heavy-ground Futurity didn't allow Ancient Wisdom to rate higher - but there'd be no surprise if he landed another Group 1 in 2024
- More to come? King Of Steel could be one to progress further after another career best in Champion Stakes
- Stage Star soars to new high in Paddy Power Gold Cup - but more needed to trouble Allaho in the Ryanair
- Not the greatest performance but promise of more to come from Gerri Colombe after gutsy Down Royal success
- Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention
- Heavy-ground Futurity didn't allow Ancient Wisdom to rate higher - but there'd be no surprise if he landed another Group 1 in 2024
- More to come? King Of Steel could be one to progress further after another career best in Champion Stakes