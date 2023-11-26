Betfair Chase rated substandard despite Royale Pagaille hitting new high point

The Betfair Chase attracted a select field of four, but it did not prevent the race from being run at a good pace with the winner Royale Pagaille achieving a career-best Racing Post Rating of 174.

Bravemansgame was sent off favourite for the first British Grade 1 of the season, but he could finish only second for an RPR of 167, not running up to his best. For context, he ran to an RPR of 170 when filling the same position in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, while his best RPR of 177 came when winning last season's King George VI Chase.

Last season's Grand National winner Corach Rambler finished third (RPR 159), looking a little outclassed, while 2022 Betfair Chase winner Protektorat (148) was disappointing and failed to give his running.