Auguste Rodin and the Breeders' Cup is perfect fit bar one potential problem - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week in the world of horseracing. Here we pick out three things we learned . . .

Auguste Rodin ideal Breeders' Cup candidate – as long as he can handle travel

Auguste Rodin had his doubters after a blowout in the 2,000 Guineas and they were back after a disastrous run in the King George, but the classy colt again rebounded perfectly at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The Ballydoyle brigade set the race up perfectly for the son of Deep Impact and he responded with another authoritative success in the Irish Champion Stakes . The winning margin was close, but there never looked to be any real doubt about who the winner would be.

It appears fast ground makes all the difference to Auguste Rodin, which would make his purported long-range target of the Breeders' Cup Turf ideal – as long as he can handle the travel.

Auguste Rodin (striped cap) heads the run to the line in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown Credit: Patrick McCann

Aidan O'Brien has spoken about the effects of the plane ride from Ireland to Britain (he was transported by boat before his Derby heroics), which he perceives as the common factor between Auguste Rodin's two no-show performances this season.

If the master trainer is right and the short hop across the Irish Sea is enough to spook him, then how will he cope with the substantially longer trip across the Atlantic Ocean to California?

He would surely be a short-priced favourite if he runs, but punters might not be surprised were he to finish last rather than first.

Sprint division continues to be the place for underdogs

Regional's gutsy victory in the Sprint Cup continued the pleasing trend of big-race victories for smaller yards in the sprinting division this season.

Shaquille took the six-furlong contests by storm with victories in the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup to provide Julie Camacho with her first Group 1 success, and it was then the turn of Adam West and Sean Kirrane as they lived the dream in the Nunthorpe.

Now, Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez have ascended to the top of the sport with Regional, who cost a mere 3,500gns at the July horses-in-training sale at Tattersalls two years ago.

Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez embrace after the Sprint Cup Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

There is also of course Highfield Princess, who has been a superstar for John Quinn and gave him his first domestic top-level strike last season – his sole previous Group 1 win had been in the 2014 Prix Morny with The Wow Signal.

Sprints may be lacking a superstar name, but they are producing races of depth and intrigue, with some brilliant stories.

Tahiyra could be even better next season

It was on this weekend 12 months ago that Tahiyra announced herself as a force to be reckoned with after a dominant victory in the Moyglare, and on Saturday she returned from a summer break to confirm her status as arguably the leading filly of her generation.

Her half-length defeat to Mawj in the 1,000 Guineas is the sole loss on her record and she has now racked up four Group 1 wins from only six starts after shrugging off the challenge of Rogue Millennium in the Matron Stakes.

Tahiyra: a four-time Group 1 winner from only six starts Credit: Alan Crowhurst

She is entered in the Sun Chariot and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, although trainer Dermot Weld said it was not certain we would see her run again this season as he plots a potential return next year.

Weld guided Tahiyra's half-sister Tarnawa beautifully through her four-year-old campaign, culminating in a trio of Group 1 victories, and it would be no surprise to see him repeat the trick.

A step up to ten furlongs and another visit to the Irish Champions Festival for the big one in a year's time is far from fanciful.

Read more . . .

Breeders' Cup on the horizon after Auguste Rodin does his latest Lazarus-like impression with Irish Champion Stakes triumph

'I never thought it would happen' - joy for Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez as they bag first Group 1 with Regional in Sprint Cup

Chris Hayes shines on 'ruthlessly tough and genuine' Tahiyra as she conquers elders in Matron Stakes

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.