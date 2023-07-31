Racing Post logo
Aidan O'Brien still baffled by Auguste Rodin's Ascot flop - but is not ruling out the flight over as the problem

Auguste Rodin: Ryan Moore trails in last place in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes
Auguste Rodin: trailed in last of the ten runners in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

The post-mortem into Auguste Rodin's dismal display in the King George continues after he scoped perfectly and had no irregular heartbeat in the aftermath of the Ascot event, and Aidan O'Brien is now wondering whether the Derby hero has an aversion to flying.

O'Brien remains baffled by the subdued showing in which he was the first horse beaten and trailed in last of the ten runners behind Hukum, but revealed the only times Auguste Rodin has flown before a race was for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas and the King George. He ran shockers in both. 

For his two victories in Britain – the Vertem Futurity Trophy and the Derby – he has come across on the boat, according to O'Brien. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 31 July 2023Last updated 17:00, 31 July 2023
