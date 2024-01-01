Racing Post logo
The Cook Review
premium

Another crazy King George but resurgent Galopin Des Champs was the true king of Christmas

Was anyone else reminded of Beau Ranger last week? And perhaps also Cybrandian and Desert Orchid?

Hopefully, some of you followed my train of thought to the King George VI Chase of 1987, when those three took each other on, setting a mad pace which, when they tired, smoothed a path to victory for the French raider Nupsala. Had they shown some restraint in the first mile, 'Dessie' may have won five King Georges in a row.

There wasn't quite the same hurtling recklessness in last week's race but it was still a strong pace that eventually melted. Frodon, Shishkin and Allaho took the field along, all of them Cheltenham Festival winners over two miles and five furlongs or shorter. Collectively, they set it up for Hewick, badly outpaced at times but able to keep galloping when the rest were blowing bubbles. 

Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

Published on 1 January 2024inThe Cook Review

Last updated 18:00, 1 January 2024

