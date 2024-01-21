Another career best from smooth jumper JPR One - but Arkle aspirations still look some way off

The Lightning Novices’ Chase at Lingfield on Sunday was won in good style by JPR One with the seven-year-old making up for an unfortunate unseat earlier in the season and a disappointing run at Sandown last time.

He achieved a career-high Racing Post Rating of 155 at the Surrey course with Matata (153) finishing just half a length back in second.

The runner-up raced keenly from the front and jumped notably out to his left at times, which caused a significant amount of interference at the first fence and resulted in the favourite, Djelo, coming down.