Another career best from Paddington - but the Sussex Stakes might be an unusual next step

Paddington continued his rapid progress when notching further Group 1 honours in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday. In doing so he bettered his performance when winning the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot with a new career-best Racing Post Rating of 127, and he has the potential to keep improving.

Much has been made of the fact there were only four runners. While disappointing, it does not detract from the quality of the first two horses home, Paddington and Emily Upjohn (123), who dropping down in trip ran very well again, matching the level she performed to when winning the Coronation Cup at Epsom last month.

Third-placed West Wind Blows (114) made the running, as was expected, and they went a good pace, ensuring the contest did not turn into a four-way sprint two furlongs out. Dubai Honour (110), last of the four, was having his first run in Britain this year and his first anywhere for 69 days. He is likely to have needed this and a better performance can be expected next time.