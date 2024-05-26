Rosallion developing into a consistent performer - but he'll need more to down Notable Speech at Royal Ascot
The second and third from the English 2,000 Guineas headed across the Irish Sea on Saturday to do battle once more in the equivalent race at the Curragh, and Rosallion and Haatem finished in the same order, albeit with the margin between them reduced from a length and three-quarters to just a head.
Rosallion did well to win in the circumstances and, with a Racing Post Rating of 119+ for the effort, matched the level of his run at Newmarket.
Having raced off the pace he had to find plenty under pressure and can go on to rate higher. He will need to in order to get the better of 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech (123).
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Audience rates a near-average Lockinge winner - but recent history against him at Royal Ascot
- Ambiente Friendly thrusts himself firmly into the Epsom reckoning with a time not far off a course record set in 1990
- 'Really exciting' Guineas winner Notable Speech can rate higher still given he started racing just over three months ago
- Jonbon matches previous best - and only Altior has beaten his Celebration Chase rating in the last ten years
- What can Racing Post Ratings tell us about the Classic trials and the main Guineas protagonists?
- Audience rates a near-average Lockinge winner - but recent history against him at Royal Ascot
- Ambiente Friendly thrusts himself firmly into the Epsom reckoning with a time not far off a course record set in 1990
- 'Really exciting' Guineas winner Notable Speech can rate higher still given he started racing just over three months ago
- Jonbon matches previous best - and only Altior has beaten his Celebration Chase rating in the last ten years
- What can Racing Post Ratings tell us about the Classic trials and the main Guineas protagonists?