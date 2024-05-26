Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 YarmouthHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 YarmouthHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

Rosallion developing into a consistent performer - but he'll need more to down Notable Speech at Royal Ascot

The second and third from the English 2,000 Guineas headed across the Irish Sea on Saturday to do battle once more in the equivalent race at the Curragh, and Rosallion and Haatem finished in the same order, albeit with the margin between them reduced from a length and three-quarters to just a head.

Rosallion did well to win in the circumstances and, with a Racing Post Rating of 119+ for the effort, matched the level of his run at Newmarket. 

Having raced off the pace he had to find plenty under pressure and can go on to rate higher. He will need to in order to get the better of 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech (123). 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inRacing Post Ratings

iconCopy
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings