Rosallion developing into a consistent performer - but he'll need more to down Notable Speech at Royal Ascot

The second and third from the English 2,000 Guineas headed across the Irish Sea on Saturday to do battle once more in the equivalent race at the Curragh, and Rosallion and Haatem finished in the same order, albeit with the margin between them reduced from a length and three-quarters to just a head.

Rosallion did well to win in the circumstances and, with a Racing Post Rating of 119+ for the effort, matched the level of his run at Newmarket.

Having raced off the pace he had to find plenty under pressure and can go on to rate higher. He will need to in order to get the better of 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech (123).