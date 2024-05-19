Audience rates a near-average Lockinge winner - but recent history against him at Royal Ascot
With a surprise winner and Inspiral and Big Rock way below their best, the form of the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes has a bit to prove. However, with the first two home pulling a long way clear, Audience can be rated at least close to the level expected of a Lockinge winner with a clear personal-best Racing Post Rating of 123.
After front-runners were favoured in the two six-furlong races either side of the main event, Audience was clearly seen to good effect in making all, although he wasn't hanging about. On the clock he comes out the same as latter handicap winner Sonny Liston, who will have run to an RPR in the mid teens, and ultimately saw the trip out well on this first attempt at a mile.
Perhaps just as significant for a horse whose previous best form had been on fast ground were the drying conditions. Topspeed considered the ground good to firm, giving the fastest going allowance for the race since Rakti won on officially firm ground in 2005.
