A great weekend for Grand National clues - if you include horses going for the Irish version

Did we learn anything vital from that weekend of Grand National trials? I doubt it but there's time to change my mind several times before the big day comes around on April 13.

It looked more like we got a couple of useful clues towards the Irish Grand National. That's the aim for Yeah Man , a strong-staying winner of Haydock's National Trial for Gavin Cromwell, who's kept up an impressive 25 per cent strike-rate with his British runners this season.

There was a game performance in second by My Silver Lining, winner of Warwick's Classic Chase last time, who clearly loves a marathon. Emma Lavelle's grey was last off the bridle and beat everything else by six lengths but couldn't quite match Yeah Man's resilience in the final quarter-mile.