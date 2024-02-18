Racing Post logo
The Cook Review
premium

A great weekend for Grand National clues - if you include horses going for the Irish version

Yeah Man and Sean Flanagan hunt round on their way to victory
Sean Flanagan times his challenge nicely aboard Yeah Man at Haydock.Credit: John Grossick

Did we learn anything vital from that weekend of Grand National trials? I doubt it but there's time to change my mind several times before the big day comes around on April 13.

It looked more like we got a couple of useful clues towards the Irish Grand National. That's the aim for Yeah Man, a strong-staying winner of Haydock's National Trial for Gavin Cromwell, who's kept up an impressive 25 per cent strike-rate with his British runners this season.

There was a game performance in second by My Silver Lining, winner of Warwick's Classic Chase last time, who clearly loves a marathon. Emma Lavelle's grey was last off the bridle and beat everything else by six lengths but couldn't quite match Yeah Man's resilience in the final quarter-mile.

Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

Published on 18 February 2024inThe Cook Review

Last updated 19:41, 18 February 2024

