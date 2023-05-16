How have the markets for the Epsom Classics changed and what could happen this week

The Derby and Oaks will be run at Epsom in the first week of June and the markets for both events have changed dramatically over the last seven days, with key trials at Chester and Lingfield providing plenty of clues.



This week's Dante festival at York will add further layers to an already complex puzzle. Here, we look at how things are progressing for the year's leading three-year-olds, interesting angles to look out for over the next few days and how the ante-post markets are shaping up.

How have the Derby and Oaks pictures changed recently?

Aidan O'Brien was responsible for the two biggest movers in the market in the past week. The ten-time winner of the Oaks looks likely to claim another as Savethelastdance has catapulted clear at the head of the market, shortening from a general 5-1 into 5-4 following her 22-length victory in the Cheshire Oaks.

Moving in the opposite direction was Be Happy, who was pushed out from 33-1 to 50-1 by bet365 following her second in the Lingfield Oaks Trial. Her conqueror Eternal Hope will need to be supplemented by Godolphin as she is not entered.

Never Ending Story was another O'Brien-trained contender to be pushed out in the Oaks market and she is now available at 16-1 (from 8) after a staying-on fifth in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

Dermot Weld has already gone close to landing a Classic this season with Tahiyra in the 1,000 Guineas and he potentially has another top class filly on his hands in Azazat, who won over a mile and a half at Leopardstown this month. She has shortened into 16-1 (from 40) over the past week.

Savethelastdance clear in the Cheshire Oaks Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The picture has also changed plenty in the last week with the Charlie Appleby-trained Military Order shortening into 7-2 favouritism after winning the Lingfield Derby Trial. The market also took a favourable view of the second Waipiro, who was cut to 16-1 (from 33).

Long-time ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin remains prominent in the market for O'Brien at a general 4-1 despite his below-par run in the 2,000 Guineas. His stablemate San Antonio was trimmed for the same race after winning the Dee Stakes.

The most striking Derby contender to emerge from Chester was Arrest for John and Thady Gosden. Although John Gosden expressed concerns about the prospect of quicker ground at Epsom, the partnership looks to have a viable contender with the Juddmonte colt after his impressive performance in the Chester Vase. He is a top-priced 6-1.

What Derby and Oaks clues can we expect this week?

Sir Michael Stoute has trained eight Musidora winners and takes aim with . This will be a good test of the three-year-old filly's credentials as she makes the substantial step up from maiden company into a Group 3.

Making the same move up from maiden company is the Jack Channon-trained . She will need to be supplemented for the Oaks but impressed when winning at Newbury by nine and a half lengths.

Infinite Cosmos was beaten on debut last season by the Andrew Balding-trained who reopposes here. The daughter of Sea The Moon has already had one run this season, a third in a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud.

The only horse in the line-up stepping down in company is the Karl Burke-trained , who was last seen finishing second in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile.

Charlie Appleby won this race in 2021 with Hurricane Lane before he finished third in the Derby and he saddles this time. A 12-1 shot for the Derby, the son of Sea The Stars will be making his reappearance.

John and Thady Gosden run for owner George Strawbridge. He started the season at Epsom and won by three-quarters of a length in the Blue Riband Trial.

Stoute won this race last year with subsequent Derby hero Desert Crown. He saddles following his maiden success at Newmarket, but he will need to be supplemented for the Derby if connections go that route.

The Feilden Stakes winner tests his Derby credentials for trainer James Ferguson. The mile at Newmarket looked a bare minimum for him and the step up here should see further improvement.

Three of the last four winners of this race have gone on to become Group 1 winners including Nashwa, who went on to finish third in last year's Oaks.

is an interesting candidate for Ralph Beckett and Juddmonte after her winning debut at Salisbury, while William Haggas, who sent out classy 2018 winner Sea Of Class, could run .

How the markets look

Coral: 6-4 Savethelastdance, 7 Infinite Cosmos, Running Lion, 8 Mawj, 10 Meditate, 14 Bluestocking, Electric Eyes, Never Ending Story, 16 Azazat, 20 bar





Coral: 7-2 Military Order, Auguste Rodin, 6 Arrest, 10 Royal Scotsman, 12 Dubai Mile, Flying Honours, Sprewell, 14 San Antonio, 16 Waipiro, Slipofthepen, Canberra Legend, 20 bar

