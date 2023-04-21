14-1 from 100: how the Classic markets were affected by the Craven meeting

The clues for the Classics are starting to be revealed, with the Qipco 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas looming on the first weekend of May, before the Betfred Derby and Oaks a month later.

The Craven meeting took place during over the last three days and had a significant effect on the shape of the betting on the Classics and we will get more Group 1 pointers on Greenham Stakes day at Newbury on Saturday.

Here we look at how the Craven meeting unfolded in the leading three-year-old's division, the interesting angles we have to look forward to and how the ante-post markets are shaping up.

What happened at the Craven meeting?

The Craven meeting is the signal that the Classic scene is in full swing and the key trials at Newmarket did not disappoint, especially for Amo Racing.

Headed by football agent supremo Kia Joorabchian, they enjoyed a stunning meeting by taking both main trials, headlined by 's impressive win in the Craven Stakes.

On his first start for Karl Burke, having been trained in Ireland by Michael O'Callaghan, the son of Kodiac stormed up the Newmarket hill to win the Group 3 by a length-and-a-quarter under Kevin Stott.

He was cut to 14-1 (from 100) for the 2,000 Guineas by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power following that success, but is as big as 25-1 with Ladbrokes. Burke indicated a return to Newmarket is likely to be his next start, although the colt also holds entries in the French and Irish equivalents.

Indestructible: a brilliant winner of the Craven Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

A day earlier, burst into the 1,000 Guineas picture with a brilliant success in the Group 3 Nell Gwyn Stakes, sprinting clear on the stands' side rail to win by two and three-quarter lengths under Sean Levey.

The Richard Hannon-trained daughter of Havana Grey was initially cut to 8-1 (from 50) by Paddy Power for the Guineas, but was further trimmed by them to 6-1 in the aftermath. She will bid to follow last year's winner Cachet, who completed the Nell Gwyn and 1,000 Guineas double.

In the Feilden Stakes, emerged as a dark horse for the 2,000 Guineas and Derby with a battling victory, having made a winning debut at Newcastle earlier in the year.

The James Ferguson-trained son of Australia was cut to 20-1 (from 50) for both Classics by Paddy Power and he also holds an entry in the key Derby trial, the Dante Stakes, next month.

Quotes to note

Karl Burke on

"It's brilliant as the horses have just hit form at the right time. If you'd asked me about his chances two weeks ago I was pulling what's left of my hair out. He's a lovely horse and we had a couple of niggles with him when he arrived but he's been working well recently. Because of those niggles he's having a good blow and he'll come on for this."

Richard Hannon on

"We'll be having a lot of sleepless nights between now and the 1,000 Guineas. I was a bit worried about the track, which sounds strange as she had won here as a two-year-old, but going from a novice into a Group 3 was a big ask. We'll come back for the 1,000 Guineas and, although there'll be some nice fillies turning up, she'll take a lot of beating."

Mammas Girl: trainer Richard Hannon is fond of her Credit: Alan Crowhurst

James Ferguson on

"We were hopeful of a nice run and Canberra Legend settled beautifully and was given a lovely ride from Danny Muscutt. It's nice to see on the track what we see at home rather than the other way round. It's not long until the Guineas and he's in the Dante and the Derby, but we'll chat to the owner before making any decisions. It does look as if we wants further."

What to look out for this weekend

The Greenham Stakes () provides another opportunity to stake claims for the 2,000 Guineas and this year's running sees the return of star juvenile .

The Juddmonte-owned colt progressed through the ranks last year, culminating with a narrow success in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket in October, and he is the 5-1 second-favourite for the Classic on May 6 behind Auguste Rodin.

He makes his eagerly anticipated reappearance under Frankie Dettori in the 7f Group 3 and has already had his two-year-old form boosted with the success of old rival Indestructible.

Chaldean (pink cap): beat Craven Stakes winner Indestructible at York and Doncaster last year Credit: Mark Cranham

However, his trial will be no penalty kick, with 2,000 Guineas dark horse Knight, who won a course-and-distance Group 3 on his previous start in October his main rival. Charyn and Isaac Shelby were also Group winners as juveniles, while Streets Of Gold is unbeaten in five starts.

Amo Racing's team for the 1,000 Guineas could be further strengthened in the Group 3 Fred Darling Stakes (), where they are double-handed with Magical Sunset and Olivia Maralda.

Both are outsiders for the Guineas at this stage, but could join Nell Gwyn winner Mammas Girl for the Newmarket Classic with bold showings, while other Fred Darling fancies Swingalong and Remarquee will also bid to sake their claims.

Bridestones and Soul Sister, for John and Thady Gosden, hold entries in the 1,000 Guineas and Betfred Oaks. They are 25-1 and 20-1 shots for the Epsom Classic on June 2.

At Navan, the Listed Salsabil Stakes () produced an Irish Oaks and Ribblesdale Stakes winner in Magical Lagoon last year, and could produce a live Oaks contender in Jackie Oh.

A winner of her debut at Naas last month, the daughter of the late Galileo is a 25-1 shot for Epsom and trainer Aidan O'Brien said in his Racing Post stable tour that he believes there "is still more to come" with her.

Market movers

Indestructible 14-1 (from 100)

Canberra Legend 20-1 (from 50)



Mammas Girl 6-1 (from 50)

Canberra Legend 20-1 (from 50)



How the markets look



Paddy Power: 11-4 Auguste Rodin, 5 Chaldean, 11-2 Little Big Bear, 8 Noble Style, Sakheer, 12 Royal Scotsman, 14 Indestructible, Silver Knott, 20 Canberra Legend, Slipofthepen, 25 bar



Coral: 7-2 Tahiyra, 4 Meditate, 5 Dream Of Love, 7 Mammas Girl, 10 Electric Eyes, Never Ending Story, 14 Lezoo, 16 Mawj, 25 Running Lion, 33 Bridestones, Coppice, Fairy Cross, Magical Sunset, 40 bar



William Hill: 8 Meditate, 10 Never Ending Story, 12 Infinite Cosmos, 14 Bluestocking, Electric Eyes, 20 Savethelastdance, 25 bar



Betfair: 2 Auguste Rodin, 10 Imperial Emperor, 16 Flying Honours, 20 Arrest, Canberra Legend, Desert Hero, Espionage, Proud And Regal, Silver Knott, Slipofthepen, 25 bar

