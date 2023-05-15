Confirmed runners and riders for the Musidora and Duke of York on Wednesday

A week after Savethelastdance soared to Betfred Oaks favouritism with a stunning success at Chester, Infinite Cosmos aims to enhance her Epsom claims in Wednesday's Tattersalls Musidora Stakes () at York.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained daughter of Sea The Stars is a 7-1 chance for the Oaks – behind only 13-8 market leader Savethelastdance – following a convincing win at Newmarket this month.

Racing in the colours of the late Sir Evelyn de Rothschild and from the same family as top-level winners Crystal Ocean and Hillstar, Infinite Cosmos will take on seven rivals on the opening day of the £1.4 million three-day Dante meeting.

With Bluestocking, who is priced at 14-1 in the ante-post Oaks betting, a notable absentee, the main opposition to Infinite Cosmos includes Gather Ye Rosebuds and Sea Of Roses.

Gather Ye Rosebuds made a mockery of 33-1 odds for Jack Channon when winning on her debut at Newbury last month by nine and a half lengths.

The Andrew Balding-trained Sea Of Roses won on her second start as a juvenile last year – beating Infinite Cosmos at Doncaster – and returned with a promising second to French filly Pensee Du Jour in the Prix Penelope at Saint-Cloud last month.

The Musidora is a prominent trial for Epsom with Snowfall in 2021 the most recent winner to go on to Oaks glory. Last year's winner Emily Upjohn went agonisingly close to following suit, only to lose out to Tuesday by a short-head at Epsom.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Musidora

Empress Wu Jim Crowley

Gather Ye Rosebuds Tom Marquand

Infinite Cosmos Richard Kingscote

Lambada Ryan Moore

Midnight Mile Oisin Orr

Novakai Clifford Lee

Sea Of Roses Oisin Murphy

Soul Sister Frankie Dettori

Coral: 13-8 Infinite Cosmos, 6 Lambada, 13-2 Gather Ye Rosebuds, Novakai, 7 Sea Of Roses, 8 Midnight Mile, 12 Soul Sister, 14 Empress Wu,

Aussie sprinter among Duke of York line-up

Australian sprinter The Astrologist adds an international flavour to the same card's Duke of York Clipper Stakes () after featuring in a high-class field of 11 for the Group 2 sprint.

Trained by Melbourne-based father-and-son team Leon and Troy Corstens, The Astrologist is set to make his British debut under Ryan Moore after finishing second in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March.

Ryan Moore: rides Australian sprinter The Astrologist Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Last year's winner Highfield Princess, who went on to rack up a Group 1 hat-trick with wins in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and Flying Five last season, has to give weight away to her rivals on her reappearance.

Godolphin's Group 1 winner Creative Force is turned out again quickly following his victory at Haydock on Saturday, while fellow recent winners Azure Blue and Marshman are other key players. Two-time top-level winner Oxted was among those not declared.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Duke of York

Highfield Princess Jason Hart

Annaf Tom Marquand

Art Power David Allan

Commanche Falls Connor Beasley

Creative Force William Buick

Diligent Harry Kieran Shoemark

Emaraaty Ana Tom Eaves

Khaadem Jim Crowley

The Astrologist Ryan Moore

Azure Blue Paul Mulrennan

Marshman Clifford Lee

Coral: 9-4 Highfield Princess, 7-2 Creative Force, 11-2 The Astrologist, 6 Marshman, 8 Azure Blue, 10 Emaraaty Ana, 16 Commanche Falls, 22 Art Power, Diligent Harry, 33 Annaf, 40 Khaadem

