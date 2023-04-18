Classic Clues: what has happened so far this season and what should you look out for at the Craven meeting?

The 2023 Flat season is underway and about to kick into top gear with the first of the Classics — the Qipco 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas — looming on the horizon on the first weekend in May, before the Betfred Derby and Oaks at Epsom a month later.

Before that, though, we have the three-day Craven meeting at Newmarket to get stuck into, where we are sure to get some early clues for the upcoming Group 1s.

Here, we look at how the campaign has started for the year's leading three-year-olds, interesting angles to look for over the next few days and how the ante-post markets are shaping up.

What's happened so far this season?

With Cheltenham long gone and now Aintree also in the rear-view mirror, the Craven meeting at Newmarket is when many start turning their attention to the Classic scene, but in case you missed it we have already had some major trials at Leopardstown.

The John Murphy-trained White Birch caused a huge 22-1 shock to land the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown earlier this month and as a result has been introduced at 33-1 with most firms for the Derby on June 3. had not been initially entered for Epsom, but connections rectified that when pitching him in for £9,000 at the second entry stage.

Hans Andersen: won the 2,000 Guineas trial in Ireland Credit: Patrick McCann

On that same card, the two Guineas trials went the way of the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Hans Andersen and Never Ending Story.

holds an entry to both the English 2,000 Guineas and Derby, but is more likely to head to either the French or Irish Guineas on the way to the French Derby.

is a general 12-1 for the 1,000 Guineas, but with stablemate Meditate a short-price for Newmarket glory, she may also wait her turn in either the French or Irish version of the fillies' Classic.

The 2,000 Guineas takes place on the same day as the King's Coronation and , who wears the royal silks, could take his chance in the race. He maintained his unbeaten record at Kempton earlier this month and is as short as 14-1 with William Hill.

Star filly was a surprise absentee from the Oaks entries but is battling it out for favouritism with Meditate in the 1,000 Guineas betting, although trainer Dermot Weld has yet to reveal whether she will be targeted at Newmarket or the Curragh.

Elsewhere, connections of , who was as short as 8-1 for the 2,000 Guineas, suffered a blow when it was announced he would miss the early part of the season after pulling some muscles in training.

What to look out for at the Craven meeting

In the opening race of the Craven meeting, the 7f conditions stakes (), six of the nine runners hold 1,000 or 2,000 Guineas entries, although it may take something remarkable for any of them to seriously propel themselves into the picture. Godolphin colt Majestic Pride, a 50-1 shot with bet365, is favourite to follow up his Chelmsford success from November for Charlie Appleby, although Hi Royal is highly thought of by his trainer Kevin Ryan.

There should be some Derby pointers in the Listed Feilden Stakes () on Wednesday, where Appleby runs promising duo Bold Act and Regal Honour. However, they both have it all to do against Intinso, who runs for the same connections as last year's Prix de Diane winner Nashwa and was a comfortable winner on the all-weather at Newcastle in November.

He is 25-1 for the Derby but that could shorten with an impressive display in a race that has produced Classic winners Intello and Golden Horn in the last decade.

Cachet won the Group 3 Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes () last year on her way to Classic glory and ten of the 15 runners this season hold 1,000 Guineas entries as they bid to follow in her footsteps.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Coppice, 8-1 for the Newmarket Classic, is favourite for the 7f contest and she could give Frankie Dettori the chance for more big-race riches in his final year in the saddle.

The race the week builds up to is the Group 3 Craven Stakes (), traditionally a strong pointer for Classic success, especially for those represented by the Godolphin blue.

Last year's winner Native Trail subsequently only found stablemate Coroebus too good in the 2,000 Guineas, while Masar went on to finish third in the Guineas before winning the Derby after landing this race five years ago.

Again it's Appleby who looks to hold the key and he is set to run serial Listed winner Naval Power and Mysterious Night, who won three times in Europe last season before landing a Grade 1 in the US in September.

Naval Power has won five of his six starts but was well beaten in the Dewhurst Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The bookies don't seem quite sure what to make of Naval Power at this point – his price ranges from 16-1 to 33-1 for the 2,000 Guineas – but he won four of his five starts last season before disappointing in the Dewhurst, and returned with victory at Meydan in January.

Their opposition, though, is likely to be deep with course-and-distance winner The Foxes (25-1 for the Derby but not entered in the Guineas) a possible to line-up alongside the exciting Knight, who won the Group 3 Horris Hill on just his second start last year.

Whatever happens, the markets for the Classics are sure look a lot different by the end of the week,

Quote to note

Charlie Appleby on and



"Naval Power bounced back well after the Dewhurst and he was last seen winning the Jumeirah Classic on turf at Meydan in January, which was proof that he has wintered well. He goes to the Craven obviously with race fitness under his belt, and with plenty of experience as well. He should be a serious contender.

"Mysterious Night was impressive in Canada last year, and I’m pleased to say his preparation has gone well for the Craven, which is the starting point of his three-year-old career. Both he and Naval Power are the ones who have risen to the top at this early stage of the season."

Charlie Appleby: has a strong hand for the Craven meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

How the markets look



