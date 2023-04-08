Racing Post logo
Classic hope Knight heading into battle at Craven meeting for Crisfords

Knight: winner of the Horris Hill Stakes
Knight: winner of the Horris Hill StakesCredit: Mark Cranham

Simon and Ed Crisford will be hoping for a change of luck after a series of runner-up finishes when they field their unbeaten Classic hope Knight in this month's Group 3 Craven Stakes at Newmarket. 

The joint-trainers were denied a major victory when dirt stalwart Algiers finished an honourable second under James Doyle in the Dubai World Cup on March 25 before stablemate Awaal finished runner-up in the Lincoln at Doncaster a week later. 

Six days later on Good Friday, the Ross Coakley-ridden Base Note finished a length behind Notre Belle Bete in the Easter Classic at Newcastle.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 8 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 8 April 2023
