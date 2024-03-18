What's on this week: Irish Lincolnshire whets the appetite before Saturday's Lincoln at Doncaster as the Flat season returns

Monday

It is a bank holiday in Ireland and we are treated to an eight-race card at the Curragh on the first day of the Irish Flat season, with the Group 3 Park Express Stakes (3.40 ) and Irish Lincolnshire (4.10 ) headlining the action.

Trainer Willie McCreery has won the Park Express twice in the past three years and is represented by Peace Of Mine , who makes her first start for the yard since moving from George Boughey. Aidan O'Brien, who landed the 2022 running with Mother Earth, is runs last-time-out winner Everlasting and Brilliant .

In the Lincolnshire, 2022 winner Raadobarg returns for another crack for Boughey as 20 head to post in the competitive mile handicap.

In Britain, the afternoon jumps action comes from Southwell and Fontwell, while there is an all-weather evening fixture from Newcastle.

Away from the track, confirmations for the Lincoln on Doncaster's Premier raceday on Saturday will be revealed.

Tuesday

The 2m3f veterans' handicap chase (3.00 ) headlines a six-race jumps card at Exeter, with Good Boy Bobby bidding to land a 13th career win for Nigel Twiston-Davies.

The other afternoon fixture comes from Wetherby and the day is rounded off with an all-weather card at Wolverhampton.

Away from the track, entries are revealed for the Topham Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting on April 12.

Good Boy Bobby: could land a 13th career win for Nigel Twiston-Davies Credit: Mark Cranham

Wednesday

Prize-money of £73,000 is up for grabs on Haydock's six-race fixture and a strong field could contest the 3m4½f handicap chase (3.50 ). The Shaun Harris-trained Ali Star Bert is chasing a hat-trick, while Alan King’s last-time-out winner Betterforeveryone holds an entry.

Elsewhere, Market Rasen stages an afternoon jumps fixture and 155,000gns purchase Night Raider is entered in a competitive-looking 7f novice at Southwell (6.30 ) on the track's all-weather card.

Thursday

The 2m handicap chase (4.10 ) headlines a six-race card at Ludlow with the consistent Vicki Vale entered for the in-form Dan Skelton, who won four races at the Cheltenham Festival last week.

There is also an afternoon jumps meeting from Chepstow, while Cork is the venue for seven races in Ireland, and the day concludes with an all-weather fixture from Southwell.

Off the track, declarations for Saturday’s Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster will be revealed. Runners and riders for the other contests on the card’s Premier meeting, which includes the Listed Cammidge Trophy, will also be confirmed.

Dan Skelton: could saddle Vicki Vale on Thursday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Friday

The opening day of Newbury's jumps finale takes place and last season's Becher Chase winner Ashtown Lad holds an entry in the feature 3m handicap hurdle (4.08 ). Tea For Free , a winner in four of his last five starts, could run for Charlie Longsdon.

Hexham hosts an afternoon jumps card, while there is a Flat fixture at Lingfield. The action on the track concludes at Newcastle as the course stages an all-weather meeting. In Ireland there is floodlit action on the all-weather at Dundalk.

From 6pm, Racing Post readers will be able to access our bumper preview and tipping packages, including Pricewise and Saturday Sizzlers ahead of a busy day of action.

Saturday

The ITV cameras are at Doncaster as the British Flat season kicks off with the Lincoln Handicap (3.35 ). The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Awaal , runner-up in the race last year, attempts to go one better, while the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned pair of Botanical and Liberty Lane are also well fancied. Last year’s winner Migration could also feature.

Elsewhere on the Premier card, the £75,000 Spring Mile (2.25) takes place before the Listed Cammidge Trophy (3.00). The Listed Doncaster Mile (1.20) opens the card and is likely to attract a strong field.

Meanwhile, the jumps season comes to a close at Newbury as the track hosts its Premier raceday with seven races including the £100,000 Goffs UK Spring Bumper (3.50 ). Regent's Stroll , a £175,000 buy for Paul Nicholls, could feature and will attempt to follow up from his Ascot success in November.

There is also afternoon action from Bangor and Navan, while the day ends with two all-weather meetings at Newcastle and Wolverhampton.

Migration: won the Lincoln at Doncaster last year and could run again Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Sunday

In Britain, the £40,000 2m1f handicap chase (3.20) is the feature on Ascot's seven-race card, while the 6f handicap (3.05) headlines day two of Doncaster's two-day Lincoln meeting.

There is Listed action in Ireland at Limerick with a competitive bumper (5.15) closing out the card. The 2m contest was won last year by The Yellow Clay, who subsequently finished sixth in last week's Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

Elsewhere Naas opens its Flat season with a card headlined by the Listed Devoy Stakes (4.20) in which the last four winners have gone on to score at Group level, including decorated globetrotter Broome.

Premier meetings

Saturday, March 23: Doncaster and Newbury

