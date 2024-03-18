'Silvestre is a brilliant rider and it's great to have him back' - De Sousa to be reunited with Lincoln winner for repeat bid
Silvestre de Sousa will be reunited with an old friend when he bids to kickstart his career back in Britain with victory in the Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday.
The former champion jockey, who has just returned from a ten-month ban for breaching betting rules in Hong Kong, will ride Johan, on whom he won the first big race of the turf season for Mick Channon in the 2022 Lincoln.
Jack Channon succeeded his father as the trainer last season and is delighted to have booked the man who won the British title in 2015, 2017 and 2018 – and rode a winner on his comeback mount at Newcastle last week.
Published on 18 March 2024
Last updated 11:42, 18 March 2024
