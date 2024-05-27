What's on this week: Derby and Oaks the brilliant headline acts after Royal Ascot fields are whittled down

Monday

The week kicks off with the Zetland Gold Cup (4.35 ) as £40,000 is on offer for this competitive 1m2f handicap at Redcar.

Last year's winner Oviedo went on to compete at Royal Ascot and contenders Bystander and Alpha Crucis already hold entries for next month's meeting.

Leicester hosts a valuable 6f handicap (4.45 ) alongside more Flat action at Yarmouth, while the pick of the jumps racing is at Ballinrobe, where Tullybeg will bid for back-to-back wins in the Listed Mayo National (6.30 ).

Jumps meetings also take place at Huntingdon and Cartmel, and the Skeltons' progressive mare Take No Chances could seal a hat-trick in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle (2.55 ).

The field for Saturday's Betfred Derby takes further shape at the latest confirmation stage, with supplementary entries also revealed at midday. The Tom Clover-trained Tabletalk is expected to be added to the line-up.

Tuesday

Royal Ascot fields begin to take shape as the meeting's most valuable races reach the acceptance stage alongside the publication of weights for the Royal Hunt Cup and Wokingham.

The entries for the Sussex Stakes on July 31 are released along with the weights for the Northumberland Plate on June 29.

It's a fairly quiet day of racing on the track but there are plenty of meetings across Britain and Ireland, with Flat action at Brighton, Leicester and Redcar alongside evening meetings at Lingfield and Tipperary, where Aidan O'Brien has two interesting debutants in Truly Enchanting and Alfred Tennyson .

Jumps meetings are held at Ballinrobe and Bangor, while there is Grade 1 action in the US as former Roger Varian runner Olivia Maralda lines up at Santa Anita (1.00 ).

Wednesday

Although we are in the midst of the Flat season, it could be the evening jumps action that catches the eye most on Wednesday as John McConnell plots another successful British raid with Dreal Deal in a novice handicap chase (8.20 ) at Cartmel.

Willie Mullins: could saddle some smart debutants on Wednesday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The future stars of Closutton may get an early chance to shine at Wexford, with half-brothers to Sir Gerhard, Dysart Dynamo and Kildisart all entered for their debuts in the closing bumper (8.30 ) for Willie Mullins.

Ireland also hosts a Flat card at Tipperary alongside meetings at Beverley, Kempton and Hamilton. A jumps card at Newton Abbot completes the line-up.

Thursday

The Cathedral Handicap (4.20 ) is the feature race at Ripon while there's a novice stakes (6.55 ) worth following at Carlisle that could throw up a Royal Ascot candidate.

Lingfield and Fairyhouse also hold Flat meetings while there is a jumps meeting at Warwick, where Hiconic could seek back-to-back wins in the 2m mares' handicap hurdle (8.10) for Alex Hales.

Jumps fixtures also take place at Ffos Las and Limerick but those looking forward to this weekend's Classic can watch out for the draw for the Betfred Derby, which will take place on Epsom High Street after declarations at 10am.

Friday

The Classic weekend gets under way with the fillies as the Betfred Oaks (4.30) takes centre stage at Epsom. Ylang Ylang's staying-on effort for fifth in the 1,000 Guineas was enough to ensure her favouritism for Friday's 1m4f race, which trainer Aidan O'Brien has won in six of the last ten years.

Emily Upjohn: will bid for more Group 1 success at Epsom Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Last year's Oaks-winning trainers John and Thady Gosden may not have a runner this year, but they are well represented in the Coronation Cup (3.10) with Emily Upjohn , who will bid for a second consecutive success.

The Listed Aston Martin Surrey Stakes (5.10) also features on Friday's stellar card at Epsom, while Down Royal holds the Listed His Majesty's Plate (7.30) alongside action from Carlisle and Chepstow.

Evening Flat racing can be found at Doncaster and Catterick but the sole jumps fixture of the day is also worth following, with a valuable hunter chase evening at Stratford featuring the Foxhunters Champion Hunters' Chase (7.05).

Saturday

Aidan O'Brien will attempt to do the remarkable and replicate the achievement of Auguste Rodin last year as City Of Troy lines up as favourite for the Betfred Derby (4.30) at Epsom.

The leading juvenile flopped on his seasonal debut in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket but his trainer retains faith and hopes to deliver another stunning turnaround of form in Saturday's Classic just as he managed 12 months ago.

Lingfield's Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly leads the home defence with the newly jocked-up Robert Havlin, while French Guineas runner-up Dancing Gemini and Grade 1 winner Ancient Wisdom are also likely to feature.

Saturday's card also includes the Princess Elizabeth Stakes (2.00), Betfred Diomed Stakes (2.35) and the famous Epsom Dash (3.45).

The Edinburgh Cup (4.00) headlines action at Musselburgh alongside the Listed Queen Of Scots Fillies' Stakes (3.25), while the Flat action is rounded off at Lingfield and Doncaster in the evening.

Jump racing continues at Stratford alongside meetings at Hexham and Worcester. Racing in Ireland takes place at Listowel and Tramore.

Sunday

Listowel's Whit Weekend continues on Sunday but attention is likely to be directed to France, where the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club is held at Chantilly.

Alongside the Group 1 contest, the French Derby, the Chantilly card is a feast of Group action with the Prix de Sandringham, Prix de Royaumont, Prix de Gros-Chene and Grand Prix de Chantilly all forming an impressive undercard to the main event, won last year by subsequent Arc scorer Ace Impact.

Kilbeggan and Fakenham cater to jump racing enthusiasts but ITV focuses on the Flat with coverage of meetings at Hamilton and Nottingham.

