Leading players stand their ground at confirmation stage for Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

Kinross , Mill Stream and Shartash all featured in the confirmations for the final Group 1 of Royal Ascot, Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.45 ).

All the major players stood their ground at the five-day stage with two-time Group 1 winner Kinross and Mill Stream disputing favouritism before Monday's confirmation juncture. Marc Chan, the owner of Kinross, had previously expressed his hope for softer ground, although conditions were described as good to firm, good in places on Monday with clerk of the course Chris Stickels electing to water.

Khaadem provided one of the shocks of last year's royal meeting when winning the Jubilee Stakes at a starting price of 80-1 under Jamie Spencer and the eight-year-old remains in contention for his defence.

Art Power , who beat Kinross by a neck to win the Champions Sprint over course and distance last October, has been confirmed, while this season's Group winners Mitbaahy and Washington Heights also feature.

Regional, who runs in Tuesday's King Charles III Stakes, was the most high-profile absentee from the potential field of 16.

Last season's St Leger winner Continuous could make his comeback for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes (3.05 ). He was kept in contention along with Qatar Racing's Aston Park winner Middle Earth, but Emily Upjohn, Rebel's Romance and Luxembourg, all prominent in the ante-post betting, did not feature in the 16 confirmations.

The King and Queen's Desert Hero , who provided a memorable win for the royal family in the King George V Stakes last season, could take his chance in the Hardwicke.

Albasheer and Dark Trooper featured at the head of the Wokingham market and were among the 66 confirmations for the competitive sprint handicap (5.05 ), but fellow 10-1 chance English Oak was not confirmed.

