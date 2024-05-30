2024 Betfred Oaks tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Epsom

A team of our top tipsters have a go at solving a high-quality Betfred Oaks (4.30 ) at Epsom on Friday. . .

By Harry Wilson, reporter

Ezeliya gave the impression she would relish the extra two furlongs when staying on powerfully up the hill at Navan to win what looked like a strong running of the Salsabil Stakes.

The form of her juvenile win has been franked by the runner-up and she can only keep improving.

Ezeliya 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

By Scott Burton, French correspondent

The old racing adage is that if you think you have four Derby horses you probably have none, but I think there may be a first among equals when it comes to Ralph Beckett's quartet for the Oaks.

It is easy to get carried away with wide-margin maiden winners but it was hard not to be impressed by Forest Fairy's powerful display at Wolverhampton in February.

The daughter of Waldgeist belied her inexperience when running between horses to land the Cheshire Oaks and she looks like a filly that is rapidly improving.

Forest Fairy 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

By Gary Savage, tipster

With doubts about the home challenge, Secret Satire's breeding making her a doubtful stayer and Forest Fairy's current level of form not good enough, this looks best left to Aidan O'Brien, who has won six of the last nine.

He also had three runners-up in the years he didn't win and Rubies Are Red is readily preferred of his two. She is sure to relish the trip on breeding, and the way she made up so much late ground in the Lingfield Oaks Trial marks her down as top class.

Rubies Are Red 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

By James Hill, tipster

Which race has been the best recent trial for the Oaks? Answer, the Musidora, and this year’s winner Secret Satire is the clear value selection following her recent success in the York Group 3.

In the last three years, the Musidora winner has finished 121 at Epsom and Secret Satire was impressive on the Knavesmire, looking better the further she went.

The form has since been boosted, with the second winning at Goodwood on Saturday, and I think Andrew Balding’s filly will appreciate the extra distance on Friday.

By Stuart Redding, tipster

Ylang Ylang produced the perfect Oaks trial when a close fifth in the 1,000 Guineas but the bookies aren’t giving anything away. At the prices, I’m more interested in Secret Satire.

She pulled too hard in the Musidora but still had enough left in the tank to comfortably beat subsequent Listed winner Francophone. There is more to come if she has learnt from that.

By Matt Rennie, reporter

It is far from a vintage Oaks and the overpriced Secret Satire can capitalise on that, even if connections are worried about her seeing out the trip.

She flourished when a highly impressive winner of the Musidora Stakes and that is the go-to trial, given two of the last three Oaks winners were successful there. Emily Upjohn was the exception and should have really won the Oaks.

Secret Satire 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

By Dave Edwards, Topspeed

Surprisingly Aidan O’Brien has not bagged a Classic so far this term but Ylang Ylang may remedy the situation. A daughter of Frankel, she won her first two starts comfortably but suffered defeat in both the Moyglare and Rockfel before bouncing back in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October, earning a personal best on the clock.

Beaten around a length in the 1,000 Guineas won by Elmalka, she was putting in her best work in the closing stages and this extra half-mile could bring out the best in the Ballydoyle filly. She is well clear on the stopwatch.

Ylang Ylang 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read more on the Betfred Oaks:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Betfred Oaks at Epsom on Friday

Who will win the 2024 Betfred Derby at Epsom based on previous trends?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.