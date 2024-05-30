Is it Onlyamatteroftime that Willie Mullins and Patrick Mullins strike on a rare visit to Warwick?

Any trainer with a 58 per cent strike-rate at a track is worth keeping on side, but Willie Mullins sends one runner to Warwick this evening and that is enough of a factor on its own.

The Closutton maestro topped off a memorable season when landing both trainers' titles in Britain and Ireland, and he has made a fast start to the new campaign with nine jumps winners from 25 runners in Ireland, while he also scored with his first British runner over jumps at Fontwell on Sunday.

Although he is unlikely to kick on until the autumn, with almost all of his big stars on their summer holiday, his attention switches to Warwick on Thursday when Onlyamatteroftime lines up in the 2m3f maiden hurdle (6.40 ).

Mullins has won with seven of the 12 runners he has sent to the track, while a further two have placed second, and Onlyamatteroftime opened at evens on Wednesday night before being shortened into 8-11. Patrick Mullins has made the trip to take the ride.

Spotlight comment

Punchestown bumper winner for Niall Madden in June 2023; highly tried on first three starts for Willie Mullins, running out in the Greatwood on first occasion before creditable sixth at Ascot in December (1m7f, good); bit disappointing when second in a Ballinrobe handicap last time (2m6f, soft; set plenty to do); strong contender in this maiden.

Onlyamatteroftime 18:40 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

Onlyamatteroftime has not been the easiest to handle and ran out when trained by Niall Madden at Cork last August and did the same thing on his debut for Mullins when the 7-2 favourite for the Greatwood Hurdle in November. Despite that, he remained well supported on his next two starts in major handicap hurdles but could only manage sixth in the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot, before only beating three rivals home in the Betfair Hurdle.

He was dropped in grade and upped markedly in trip to 2m6½f for his next start at Ballinrobe where he was a beaten favourite again at evens, but dropped back to 2m3f at Warwick this evening is this his chance to get his nose in front and demonstrate why he has been held in such high regard at Closutton?

The eight-year-old will face 12 others, with the Dan Skelton-trained G A Henty second favourite. The seven-year-old is winless in three starts for the yard, but he came to within a neck of Zain Nights on his stable debut in January and the drop back in trip should be an advantage.

Espoir Des Forges , third on his rules debut last month, and the Ben Pauling-trained Amarillobymorning are also prominent in the market.

Read these next:

2024 Betfred Oaks tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Epsom

Ancient Wisdom 'showing the right signs and soft ground will enhance his chances' says Charlie Appleby as money arrives for Derby hope

Racing Post Members' Club: Pricewise had four winners last weekend - sign up for his Derby tips and get 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.