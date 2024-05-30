'He just has the one speed - quick' - sprint king Robert Cowell out to land first Epsom Dash

Robert Cowell is hoping Saturday's Aston Martin Dash at Epsom can act as a springboard to Nunthorpe success for his improving sprinter Clarendon House as he fires two leading hopes at the world's fastest race.

There are few notable sprints the Newmarket trainer has yet to win and while the Dash is missing from his record, this year he boasts an outstanding chance, with Democracy Dilemma also in the top rank.

"It's a nice position to be in," Cowell said. "We haven't had a couple of good sprinters in a while. We don't have as many horses as we used to, we'd love to have a lot more, and it's just nice to have our steeds representing us in televised races on Saturday to showcase what we can do."

Clarendon House was denied by just a neck when third in last year's race and a dominant win at York last time has prompted bet365 to install him as the outright favourite, despite the fact he has to contend with an 11lb higher mark.

Clarendon House (light blue cap, centre): beaten a neck in last year's Dash won by Navello Credit: Edward Whitaker

However, Cowell believes he boasts Group 1 potential and is eyeing a return to the Knavesmire for a shot at the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes in August, which he won with the 103-rated Jwala in 2013.

"Clarendon House has always threatened to be a pretty decent horse and he's now showing it," he said. "He's running off 111 and I'm not sure a horse has ever run in the race off a mark that high, but he loves the track and now he's been gelded he can handle softer ground.

"He's difficult to train. He just has the one speed – quick. I've got a superb rider called Liam Doran who rides him every day and the pair just click, but that's not to say he doesn't sweat a little bit the night before he rides him in a piece of work because he's so fast. If he didn't have goggles on he'd be crying his eyes out.

"The Nunthorpe is very much in our minds and it's a big target for him. He's got the rating to be in the mix, especially if we get his preferred fast ground. We know what happened with Live In The Dream last year and I've been lucky enough to win it before with a horse who wasn't rated as high. Sometimes it can be a funny race and the sprinting division is pretty open at the moment."

Cowell's other runner Democracy Dilemma only joined him at the beginning of the year but has taken his form to a new level on his last two starts at Chester and Windsor, and would be suited by testing conditions.

"He's fairly new to us but he's done pretty well in the time we've had him," he said. "He was fifth in the three-year-old Dash last year and he seems in great form. If Epsom gets plenty of rain that would be more in his favour, but it all comes alike to him."

Aston Martin Dash Handicap (3.45 Epsom, Saturday)

bet365 6-1 Clarendon House, 7 Looking For Lynda, Silky Wilkie, 8 Democracy Dilemma, 12 Lethal Nymph, Live In The Moment, 14 Bergerac, Chipstead, Dream Composer, Mountain Peak, Navello, Night On Earth, Tattersall, The Bell Conductor, 16 bar

