'It's rare to find a horse so nimble around Epsom' - Emily Upjohn's connections excited for another Coronation Cup bid
Owner Jon Shack hopes this could finally be the year Emily Upjohn fulfils his lifelong dream of having a runner in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, but first he is excited about her bidding for another victory in Friday's Holland Cooper Coronation Cup (3.10).
The five-year-old, who is owned by Shack under his Tactful Finance banner alongside Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber and Scott Roden, avenged her agonising defeat in the 2022 Oaks – in which a slow start dramatically compromised her chances of victory – when impressively beating the high-class Westover last year.
Emily Upjohn has not won since then and made her comeback this year when fifth behind Rebel's Romance in the Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, but she is red-hot favourite to join the illustrious roll of honour of back-to-back Coronation Cup winners, which includes three-time hero St Nicholas Abbey and French star Triptych.
