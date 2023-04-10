'For me, the Grand National is always going to be the one - and this is Corach's chance of greatness'

Six years ago, Lucinda Russell was entertaining the possibility of Grand National glory for the very first time.

The build-up to the big day saw her host her first press morning, to which she invited the media masses to see Scotland's best hope for National victory since Rubstic won in 1979. Once the event was over, the doors were closed.

We know what happened next. One For Arthur swept to the lead over the last and stormed clear to claim the world-famous Aintree contest, ensuring Russell a stratospheric launch into the limelight. His success changed the trajectory of Arlary House Stables and so last month's news of One For Arthur's death, just weeks before the conquering hero was due to parade at Aintree, has been keenly felt by a team finally ready to take on the Grand National once more.