2024 Betfred Derby tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Epsom

A team of our top tipsters have a go at solving an intriguing Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, Saturday) . . .

By James Hill, tipster

I'm keeping things simple. City Of Troy was a major letdown in the 2,000 Guineas. The form of the Newmarket Classic looks pretty strong, but I don't think you can consider Aidan O'Brien's colt off the back of such a dreadful run.

Ambiente Friendly, on the other hand, was impressive in the Lingfield Derby Trial and is arguably the form horse for this year's race. Don't worry about the ground, he doesn't need a road and it should be fine for him by racetime.

He's handled by a brilliant trainer in James Fanshawe and this is his chance to win a Derby. I'd make him second favourite at least.

Ambiente Friendly 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: James Fanshawe

By Dave Edwards, Topspeed

Ancient Wisdom had to play second fiddle behind Economics in the Dante at York recently but he heads the ratings at Epsom.

Charlie Appleby's colt won a truly run Autumn Stakes at Newmarket in October and followed up smoothly in the Futurity at Doncaster a fortnight later.

He was a beaten favourite on the Knavesmire but shaped as though the run would do him good and the Derby trip will suit.

By Matt Rennie, Punt tipster

Ancient Wisdom might not be the best three-year-old colt this season, but you will not need to be to win this year's Derby. He was put in his place by Economics in the Dante, but he should improve bundles for that and Charlie Appleby reckons this trip will bring out the best in him.

His juvenile form is stacking up brilliantly, given he easily beat the likes of Ambiente Friendly, Dancing Gemini, Diego Velazquez, Devil's Point and Chief Little Rock in that campaign. Any give in the ground, which looks likely, will highly boost his chances too.

Ancient Wisdom 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

By Scott Burton, France correspondent

The French 2,000 Guineas warrants barely a footnote in providing future Derby winners – Blushing Groom, Hector Protector and American Post all failed to get home at Epsom – but I'm pretty sure it was class that got Dancing Gemini as close as he did to running down Metropolitan at Longchamp, rather than the innate speed of a miler.

Dylan Browne McMonagle got him beautifully switched off that day and if he settles as well in the Derby, he is the only rival to City Of Troy that might be able to match him for turn of foot up the straight. Any odds in double figures seems a fair price of admission to find out if he stays.

Dancing Gemini 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Roger Teal

By Harry Wilson, Punt tipster

It was impressive that Los Angeles was able to win a Group 1 as a two-year-old, given he looked a big horse who was certain to improve at three, and he showed plenty of the attributes needed for a Derby when making a winning comeback.

He should take a step forward from that outing and could be hard to beat.

Los Angeles 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Stuart Langley, tipster

Macduff trod the same path on reappearance that Westover did for these connections before he finished third in the 2022 Derby.

He was no match for the highly touted Arabian Crown at Sandown but he stayed on well, finishing a clear second despite being a bit fresh early on.

This further step up in trip should suit but he may want the ground to dry out a bit. If it does then he has a great each-way shout in what looks like an open race.

By Stuart Redding tipster

This year's Derby looks a tricky one. City Of Troy has plenty to prove and several of the others are hard to split on their achievements so far. The one who catches my eye at the prices is Macduff.

He was beaten only narrowly in Sandown's Classic Trial recently and has plenty more to offer over a new trip. Los Angeles and Dancing Gemini are two others with each-way claims.

Macduff 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

