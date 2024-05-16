Jockey Ray Dawson back with two rides at Newbury on Friday after completing six-month cocaine ban

Jockey Ray Dawson returns with two rides at Newbury on Friday following the completion of his six-month ban for testing positive for cocaine at Bath last August.

The 30-year-old has been riding out in Newmarket since the turn of the year, mainly for Roger Varian, who Dawson said has been "very understanding" about the issues behind the alcohol and drug problem that led to his being banned from September 1.

The rider told a disciplinary panel in November how the break-up of a relationship had led to him consuming alcohol for the first time in years and resulted in the cocaine use the night before he had five rides at Bath.

Dawson, who was riding work for Varian on Thursday morning, partners the three-year-old Zenzic for fellow Newmarket trainer Terry Kent and Desperate Dan for another HQ handler Peter Chapple-Hyam at the Berkshire track.

Dawson said: “I got my licence back on Wednesday and I’m delighted to be back racing again with two rides at Newbury. One is for Terry Kent and the other is for Peter Chapple-Hyam who I’ve been riding out for as well as Roger Varian.”

The rider, who had his best year in 2022 with 64 winners, added: “I’m really excited to be back and also to be coming back not too long into the season. I’ve predominately been in Roger Varian’s four or five days a week and he’s been very understanding over everything that has happened. Everyone has been supportive and I’ve been keeping as busy as possible just waiting for this day to come.“

The Sporting Chance charity has played a role in Dawson's rehabilitation and he is hoping to build up his contacts again, with a stint in Dubai also a long-term target.

Dawson said: “I was linked up with Sporting Chance as part of going down the road to getting my licence back. It's been a long road and I’ve learned a lot. I first applied for my licence a month ago but we’re there now and the objective is riding winners and building contacts back up. Hopefully I can show everyone I can still ride and I’m still capable.

“Last winter I was meant to go to Dubai until I got banned, which was tough to take. The job I had lined up was for Musabbeh Al Mheiri, who went on to have 22 winners I think. I was pleased for him but it was a shame I missed out. Hopefully I can get out there again but at the moment the UK is my priority.”

