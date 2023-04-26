'I don't have many years left' - Brian Hughes taking nothing for granted as he celebrates third jockeys' title

Brian Hughes will be crowned Britain's champion jump jockey for the third time at Sandown on Saturday, but the rider has hinted he might not have long left to win many more titles.

Hughes, a titan of the sport in the north, was first champion in 2019-20 and was also number one last season.

The new jumps campaign starts on Monday and Hughes, speaking at a virtual press conference organised by Great British Racing on Wednesday, said: "We'll try and get winners on the board and try to get four championships. We'll keep rolling as I don't have many years left to ride.

"I'm 38 in June, so 40 isn't going to be far away. It doesn't seem like any time at all since I came to England in 2005. It's gone quickly, so we'll start off the new season on Monday and try to ride as many winners as I can."

Asked if he saw himself having two or three more seasons in the saddle, Hughes replied: "Who knows? There are not many jump jockeys who go past 40, maybe their early 40s, but it's definitely not like on the Flat going on until their 50s. I don't want to take anything for granted."

The father of two and his wife Luci have set up a yard at their home near Middlesbrough, which caters for horses on a break.

Donald McCain – Hughes's main supplier of winners – and his Flat counterpart Kevin Ryan are among their clients, but the jockey has zero intention of the business becoming a licensed training operation once he retires.

"That is not the idea at all," he added. "My wife was a schoolteacher and she was getting fed up of that. This is her gig. I'm merely there to help out and there will never ever be Brian Hughes as a trainer – one million per cent, no chance. I really don't fancy that."

Hughes, clear of one-time title rival Sean Bowen by nearly 40 winners, would fancy more big-race opportunities and he does not anticipate being in action on the Sandown card this weekend.

However, he said: "I want to be competitive and ride winners, not be there for social runners. People always give out and moan and I suppose it gives them something to moan about if I'm not at the bigger festivals, but if I had a good ride I'd be there in a heartbeat."

