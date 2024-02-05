Willie Mullins' 'very nice' French import backed into favouritism for Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday
The weekend was all about Willie Mullins and it looks as though punters think he will be celebrating at Newbury on Saturday in the Betfair Hurdle after Ocastle Des Mottes, who had been a double-figure price for the race last week, was cut to 5-1 on Monday.
Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the French import will be aiming to maintain Mullins' magic run after he won all eight Grade 1s at the Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
The trainer, who could also run Alvniy and Onlyamatteroftime, has never won the £155,000 Betfair Hurdle, which is the richest race of its type in Britain, but that has not stopped his potential raider heading the betting.
Published on 5 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 17:49, 5 February 2024
