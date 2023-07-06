'Ryan will go forward on him' - Aidan O'Brien expects Paddington to handle small-field Coral-Eclipse

Aidan O'Brien shrugged off fears that a tactical race could hinder Paddington after just four horses were declared for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ).

The trainer triumphed with St Mark's Basilica in a similarly small field at Sandown two years ago and is bidding for a record seventh victory in the race.

Paddington is 11-10 favourite for a Group 1 that was left with its joint smallest line-up after Anmaat's late defection with a foot abscess.

Asked how that would affect Ryan Moore's mount, who steps up in trip after wins in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes, the trainer said: "He's a very straightforward horse. Ryan will go forward on him, he's very happy to do anything really.

"I don't think it makes a big difference – he's very happy being forward in his races. It should be fine."

Paddington will be racing over a mile and a quarter for the first time but O'Brien said: "Everybody is happy that it should be well within his compass. We'll see.

"St Mark's Basilica got the trip and he was a miler who had plenty of speed. He's a miler who can quicken and St Mark's did that.

St Mark's Basilica: won the Coral-Eclipse for Ballydoyle in 2021 Credit: Mark Cranham

"It's possible that he could get further than a mile and a quarter – he's out of a Montjeu mare and has plenty of stamina on his dam's side."

But O'Brien admitted that the original intention after Royal Ascot was for Paddington to stick to a mile in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

"The plan was to go to Goodwood but because he came out of the race so well we thought he could take it in on the way," O'Brien said of the switch to the Eclipse. "He came out of Ascot very well, that's the reason why we're giving him the chance. He's nice and fresh and well."

Paddington will also be taking on older horses for the first time, notably Coronation Cup winner Emily Upjohn.

"It's going to be interesting," O'Brien said. "We don't think that he'll have a problem with it but you never know until you do it."

Reflecting on the Eclipse, which he first won with Giant's Causeway in 2000, the trainer said: "It's a very prestigious race for a stallion. It's the first time the generations really meet and everybody gets a feel of where they all are. You get a good picture about where you're going after it."

Emily Upjohn would be a fifth Eclipse winner for the Gosden yard, which won the race for the first time with Nathaniel in 2012 – whose jockey William Buick is on board again on Saturday as Frankie Dettori is suspended.

Prince of Wales's Stakes runner-up Luxembourg was the other horse taken out of the race at Thursday's final declaration stage and O'Brien said: "He was only going to be a possible if Paddington didn't run.

"He's in the King George and I think he'll be trained for that. We're looking at that for Auguste Rodin as well and if he goes there he might have to stand back again. We'll wait and see."

Coral-Eclipse (3.40 Sandown, Saturday)

Coral: 11-10 Paddington, 5-4 Emily Upjohn, 9 Dubai Honour, 20 West Wind Blows

