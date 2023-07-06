Confirmed runners and riders for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday - plus a big-race tip

The eagerly awaited clash between Emily Upjohn and Paddington is on after both horses were declared for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ) at Sandown, with West Wind Blows and Dubai Honour completing the field of four.

Anmaat, trained by Owen Burrows, was expected to take his chance in the Group 1 but the Lambourn trainer revealed on Thursday morning that an abscess developed on his foot and he would therefore miss the engagement. Tattersalls Gold Cup hero Luxembourg was also not declared.

It now means four go to post for the Sandown feature, with Emily Upjohn and Paddington battling it out for favouritism at the head of the market.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Paddington comes into this contest having blown the field apart in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, defeating 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean by three and three-quarters of a length.

The three-year-old has won five successive races, which includes back-to-back top-level victories. Before scoring at the royal meeting, the son of Siyouni landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Last year's Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn bids to win over course and distance for a second time, having blitzed her rivals in a novice stakes at the track last April. The daughter of Sea The Stars recorded a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when storming to success in the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom last month.

Before that, she ended her three-year-old campaign with a win in the Group 1 Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot. She has won five of her seven career starts.

William Haggas landed this race in 2014 with Mukhadram and attempts to score again as he saddles Group 1 winner Dubai Honour.

The five-year-old is set for his first appearance in Britain since October, having won the Ranvet Stakes and Queen Elizabeth, both Group 1 contests, in Australia in the spring. He was last seen running home third in the QEII Cup at Sha Tin.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows has stood his ground and will bid to go one better than his second-place finish to Pyledriver in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

The four-year-old has won four of his ten starts, including twice at Group 3 level, and will be ridden by Jamie Spencer, whose last two winners have come in Group 1 events.

Coral-Eclipse runners and riders

Dubai Honour Tom Marquand

Emily Upjohn William Buick

Paddington Ryan Moore

West Wind Blows Jamie Spencer

Coral-Eclipse (3.40 Sandown, Saturday)

Coral: 11-10 Paddington, 5-4 Emily Upjohn, 9 Dubai Honour, 20 West Wind Blows

Coral-Eclipse tip and 1-2 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Paddington

2 Emily Upjohn

A small but select field are set to clash here and Paddington can come out on top. Aidan O'Brien's colt has quickly developed into the best of his generation over a mile and was far too good for Chaldean and co at Royal Ascot. His change of gear could be crucial in a race that might not be run to suit the more proven stayers.

Paddington 15:40 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

'Thunderstorms not out of the question'

Sandown clerk of the course Andrew Cooper described the ground as being "on the slower side of good" following a dry period overnight, but remains cautious about the possibility of thunderstorms on Saturday.

The going at the track improved to good, good to soft on the round track and good to soft, good on the sprint course on Thursday morning after a "dry and breezy" Wednesday helped quicken conditions following 15mm of rainfall that hit the course on Tuesday.

The two-day meeting commences on Friday, with three Listed races including the Gala Stakes, and although temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s, Cooper is aware of potential thunderstorms on Coral-Eclipse day.

He said: "It's widely forecast to be a hot day on Friday, with temperatures around 28C and 29C.

"We should still be in the 20s on Saturday and it might be a bit more humid which, in itself, has introduced a greater chance of showery activity and thunderstorms are not out of the question."

Before the chance of rain on Saturday, Cooper does not envisage much change to conditions on Thursday, with another dry day expected and temperatures sitting in the low 20s.

He added: "We've seen a small change from Wednesday as we've not seen any showers after the overnight rainfall from Tuesday, and both tracks remain a mix of good to soft and good ground.

"The round track has probably got a greater proportion of good than the sprint but we're certainly no quicker than that on either track – it's probably where we'll sit throughout today.

"We're still on the easy side but better than Wednesday. There's still moisture in the ground but it was slow and dry from this time yesterday to this time today."

