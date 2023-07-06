'I just can't believe the timing' - Anmaat out of Coral-Eclipse due to foot abscess

A gutted Owen Burrows on Thursday morning revealed Anmaat will not take on Paddington and Emily Upjohn in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ) at Sandown after an abscess developed on his foot.

The five-year-old, a top-level winner in the Prix d'Ispahan last time, had been around a 6-1 shot to upset the big two, but will not get his chance.

"He's sore and can't run," Burrows said. "It all points to an abscess brewing in his foot and it's the worst possible timing we can get hit with.

"We need the abscess to pop and draw out the muck inside, and we haven't got enough time for that to happen.

"It's not a serious thing and plenty have foot abscesses, it's just the timing is terrible."

An improver last term when he won the John Smith's Cup at York and secured Group 3 and Group 2 victories, Anmaat is entered in York's Juddmonte International Stakes in August.

The Lambourn trainer, whose stable star is owned by Shadwell, added: "He's in the Juddmonte and Irish Champion Stakes in September, but I'd like to think he'd be ready a lot quicker than then. I'm hoping once we can burst it, he'll be sound in a day or two, but it's not something we can go into a Group 1 like the Eclipse with.

"He's a Group 1 winner now and races for those horses don't come around every week. Chatting to Angus [Gold of Shadwell], there's not much in France for him, so we'll have to see, but he shouldn't be held up for long at all. I just can't believe the timing, but it's not like he's finished, so I've got to take that as a positive."

Along with Paddington and Emily Upjohn, Dubai Honour, West Wind Blows and Luxembourg are in contention for the Eclipse, which will have its field finalised on Thursday morning.

