Punters smiling on opening day of York's Dante festival as Placepot dividend pays over £28,000

A handful of punters were left celebrating as the Placepot on the opening day of York's Dante meeting paid nearly £30,000.

Just 7.53 units scooped the total £216,618.53 prize-money fund for the Knavesmire card, meaning the dividend reached £28,767.40.

While the well-backed 18-5 favourite Crystal Delight took the opening Jorvik Handicap for Jim Crowley and Harry Eustace, the results became harder to find as the afternoon went on.

The 14-1 shot Aleezdancer led home a relatively unconsidered 1-2-3-4 in the 6f handicap before Secret Satire landed the Group 3 Musidora at 22-1 from the 16-1 chance Francophone, while 40-1 shot Diligent Resdev bested two double-figure fancies in the 7f handicap.

There is a £150,000 guaranteed Placepot pool at York tomorrow, when the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (3.45) takes centre stage.

