York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on day two of York's Dante meeting

The York Dante festival day one Placepot paid a whopping £28,767.40 to a £1 stake following a number of upsets, including in the Musidora Stakes, the day's feature race won by 22-1 Secret Satire. Here, top Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy has a crack at the day two Placepot at York . . .

Races don't get much harder than sprint handicaps at York, but given the pace make-up in the opener (2.15) I reckon the low to middle stalls might dominate, which would tally with recent years anyway.

My main one is Marine Wave for the reasons given, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the pace held up and course specialist Copper Knight goes in to the Placepot perm as well. The old boy is 4lb out of the handicap but still not badly treated on the pick of last year's course form.

The next (2.45) is even harder if anything, but Point Lynas always runs well here and Northern Express can certainly be a player off his mark, so they go in with main fancy Mirsky , who has his first look at the track.

In the third (3.15), Free Wind is suggested as a banker. She won only once last year, but in this race, which was the third time she has won after a break of six months or more. Her Yorkshire Oaks second was another fine effort at the track.

Ancient Wisdom is the right favourite for the next (3.45), but I'm loath to bank on the three-year-old having his first run since October, so Caviar Heights , who has posted two big career-best efforts so far this term, goes in as cover.

Likewise, Big Evs deserves to be short for the fifth (4.15), but I don't like his poor effort in the Nunthorpe on his only course outing. Second favourite Kylian hasn't run that well in two starts here, so Mon Na Slieve , who beat him last year at the track, goes in instead.

It's guesswork in the closing juvenile heat (4.45), but with Aidan O'Brien only 2-33 with juveniles at York, I can leave Seattle out. My two would be Pinatubo colts Andesite (half-brother to Dramatised) and Tarlac , though not with any great confidence.

York Placepot perm

2.15

6 Marine Wave

18 Copper Knight

2.45

3 Northern Express

4 Point Lynas

7 Mirsky

3.15

3 Free Wind

3.45

2 Ancient Wisdom

4 Caviar Heights

4.15

1 Big Evs

4 Mon Na Slieve

4.45

1 Andesite

11 Tarlac

2x3x1x2x2x2 = 48 lines

Read these next:

'Expect him to be perfectly primed this time' - Paul Kealy with three bets on day two of York's Dante meeting

'I think he's going to be hard to get past' - Tom Segal with four selections on the second day of the Dante meeting

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections on day two of York's Dante meeting on Thursday

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.