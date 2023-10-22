Pontefract becomes latest victim of Storm Babet as Monday's card cancelled due to waterlogging

Monday's fixture at Pontefract has become the latest victim of the weather, with the seven-race card featuring the Listed Silver Tankard Stakes cancelled due to waterlogging.

It comes after fixtures at Stratford and Market Rasen did not take place on Saturday, while scheduled meetings at Southwell on Monday and Worcester on Wednesday have been called off due to flooding.

Pontefract was hit with 90mm of rain since Wednesday as Storm Babet has battered Britain this week, leaving standing water on parts of the track. The fixture was Pontefract's final of the season.

