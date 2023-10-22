Pontefract becomes latest victim of Storm Babet as Monday's card cancelled due to waterlogging
Monday's fixture at Pontefract has become the latest victim of the weather, with the seven-race card featuring the Listed Silver Tankard Stakes cancelled due to waterlogging.
It comes after fixtures at Stratford and Market Rasen did not take place on Saturday, while scheduled meetings at Southwell on Monday and Worcester on Wednesday have been called off due to flooding.
Pontefract was hit with 90mm of rain since Wednesday as Storm Babet has battered Britain this week, leaving standing water on parts of the track. The fixture was Pontefract's final of the season.
Read more . . .
'I know it's going to be very tough but I'm also very determined. I just hope I haven't used up all my luck'
Floods sink Southwell and Worcester as Storm Babet puts both courses under water
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- John and Thady Gosden set to secure British Flat trainers' championship as they extend lead over Aidan O'Brien
- Aidan O'Brien on the 'very legitimate' excuse behind Paddington's flop in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
- 'What an incredible performance to finish with' - Kia Joorabchian praises Frankie Dettori after emotional King Of Steel win
- Floods sink Southwell and Worcester as Storm Babet puts both courses under water
- 'The father of modern sports photography' - legendary Gerry Cranham dies aged 94
- John and Thady Gosden set to secure British Flat trainers' championship as they extend lead over Aidan O'Brien
- Aidan O'Brien on the 'very legitimate' excuse behind Paddington's flop in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
- 'What an incredible performance to finish with' - Kia Joorabchian praises Frankie Dettori after emotional King Of Steel win
- Floods sink Southwell and Worcester as Storm Babet puts both courses under water
- 'The father of modern sports photography' - legendary Gerry Cranham dies aged 94