Floods sink Southwell and Worcester as Storm Babet puts both courses under water

Storm Babet has hit Arena Racing Company (Arc) hard, leaving two of its racecourses flooded and forced to abandon their upcoming meetings next week.

Monday's all-weather card at Southwell is off and so is Wednesday's jumps fixture at Worcester. Each site needs to be assessed before decisions can be made on future prospects.

Mark Spincer, managing director of Arc's racing division, said: "Storm Babet has had a significant impact on our business, specifically at Worcester and Southwell, which are both currently under water.

"We are not unused to flooding from the River Severn at Worcester but will wait to judge the impact on the ongoing build of the new weighing room.

"At Southwell, we will have to wait for the water levels to drop significantly before we can ascertain the full impact on both the Tapeta and turf tracks."

Outlining the impact on the racing programme, Spincer said: "We have abandoned both Monday's meeting at Southwell and Worcester's Wednesday card and will offer further updates in due course."

Worcester has often fallen victim to flooding in the past - it lies on the River Severn and it is not unknown for areas of the city and surrounding countryside to be left under water after heavy rain.

Twice in the last 16 years Southwell has been forced to close for lengthy spells due to flooding caused by the adjacent River Greet overflowing.

It was shut for five months in 2007 and three months in 2012-2013, since then flood alleviation work has taken place.

After next week, Worcester has only one meeting scheduled for 2023, its season finale card on November 1.

Southwell is due to race again on Thursday and the following Monday and has seven fixtures programmed for November and another seven in December.

Storm Babet has eaten into the racing programme across much of the country, with Friday's meetings at Fakenham, Haydock and Uttoxeter called off along with Saturday's cards at Market Rasen and Stratford.

Now read these...

Without A Fight strikes late to deny West Wind Blows in thrilling finish to Caulfield Cup

'The father of modern sports photography' - legendary Gerry Cranham dies aged 94

From Ascot brilliance to Arc perfection: the ten greatest rides of Frankie Dettori's glittering career

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here .

