Non-payment of funds to racing club members alleged to be behind decision to block John Dance horses from running

John Dance's horses have been suspended from running by the BHA due to concerns raised within its integrity department about the alleged non-payment of funds to Titanium Racing members, the Racing Post understands.

On Monday, the BHA blocked horses previously owned by Dance , and his wife Jess, from running under the banner of Coverdale Stud, as well as horses owned by the Dance-backed Titanium Racing Club, due to "further concerns" that had recently surfaced.

The concerns are understood to relate to the sale of Sacred Angel by the Titanium Racing Club to Kazakh owner-breeder Nurlan Bizakov in July, and the dissemination of any proceeds to those involved in the club.