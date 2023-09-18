John Dance horses banned from running again after BHA reveals further concerns 'have since come to light'

John Dance, the prominent owner at the centre of a fraud and money laundering probe by the city regulator, will no longer be permitted to run horses under the banner of Coverdale Stud or Titanium Racing.

In April, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shut down his business, WealthTek LLP, and placed a £40 million freezing order on his assets after discovering "serious regulatory and operational issues".

Horses owned in full by Dance and his wife Jess or in partnership with others, were initially not permitted to race by the BHA due to the high court freezing order. However, in June, an agreement was reached between the FCA and the BHA to enable horses owned by Dance to run under the banner of Coverdale Stud, with any earnings generated by the horses frozen.

Horses owned by Titanium Racing, of which Dance was president and to which he provided financial support, were also permitted to run and the ownership group has sent out runners as recently as Saturday.

A BHA statement to Nick Luck Daily on Monday read: "Since May, the BHA has permitted runners through Mr Dance's business in the name of Coverdale Stud and Titanium Racing Club in accordance with the terms of the high court freezing order. However, further concerns have since come to light and as a result the BHA has taken interim action to stop all such runners."

Dance, who has made no public comment since WealthTek LLP was shut down in April, was one of racing's best-known owners through the likes of Laurens and Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame, as well as spending big at the sales and sponsoring high-profile races.

Read these next:

Creditors of John Dance's WealthTek expected to receive 21p for every pound following FCA investigation

Owner John Dance facing fraud investigation as regulator reveals potential £80m black hole

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.