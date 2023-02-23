No Fiddlerontheroof but Tizzard bullish The Big Breakaway can run a Grand National blinder

Joe Tizzard will be without Fiddlerontheroof in this year's Randox Grand National but hopes can fill the void off a "lovely racing weight".

The Big Breakaway made a disappointing start over fences but has surged back to form this season, finishing second in a competitive Haydock handicap before another narrow defeat in the Welsh Grand National.

Both runs came off top weight of 11st 13lb and Tizzard is relishing the chance for his eight-year-old to carry a more manageable load in the National on April 15.

"We're very happy with 10st 10lb, it's a lovely racing weight," said Tizzard. "He's had top weight for his last couple of runs and this sort of weight should be much more manageable for him.

"He ran blinders at Haydock and in the Welsh Grand National and if turns up in that sort of form, we know he jumps and stays well."

The Big Breakaway, a general 33-1 chance for the world's most famous steeplechase, will have his final preparation at next month's Cheltenham Festival, where he could face another of Britain's big hopes Corach Rambler.

"The plan is to head to Cheltenham and the Ultima Handicap, which gives us a nice four-and-a-half week gap before Aintree," he said.

Fiddlerontheroof (left) will miss the Grand National following injury Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Tizzard will rely solely on The Big Breakaway after last year's National fifth, Fiddlerontheroof, was scratched from the race due to a small injury.

Fiddlerontheroof, a Grade 1-winning hurdler in 2020 and a Listed winner over fences, was just 12-1 in last year's race and finished 32 lengths behind Noble Yeats, doing best of the British-trained runners.

He said: "It's the biggest steeplechase in the world and we'd love to be very competitive in it, so it's a shame that Fiddlerontheroof has a small injury as he ran so well in it last year.

"He has a small tendon injury on one of his back legs, which unfortunately rules him out for the season. He should be fine for next year, however, and hopefully The Big Breakaway can go well."

Last year's winner Noble Yeats heads the weights for this year's race and will have to defy a 19lb rise if he is to join Red Rum and Tiger Roll as a winner of successive Nationals.

He is a general 10-1 chance to retain his crown, while the only prominent British runner in the ante-post market, Corach Rambler, is 12-1 after being handed 10st 5lb.

