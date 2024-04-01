Racing Post logo
Britain

Leading mares Golden Ace and Dysart Enos among Kelso Saturday entries, but Aintree option remains for both

Golden Ace (near): won the Mares' Novices' Hurdle for Jeremy Scott
Golden Ace: scored at the Cheltenham Festival for Jeremy ScottCredit: Mark Cranham

Connections of Golden Ace and Dysart Enos are keeping their options open after they featured among 27 entries for Saturday's Herring Queen Series Final Mares' Novices' Handicap Hurdle (4.10).

Golden Ace extended her flawless record over hurdles to three when landing the Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle from 5-6 favourite Brighterdaysahead at the Cheltenham Festival for Jeremy Scott.

Dysart Enos, who beat Golden Ace in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree last season, was one of the leading contenders for the race but missed the festival after being found to be slightly lame.

The prospect of a rematch between two of Britain's top mares is unlikely with Golden Ace and Dysart Enos both having the option of running a week later at Aintree's three-day Grand National festival. 

"The owner was keen to leave Golden Ace in," said trainer Jeremy Scott. "You wouldn't want to take on Dysart Enos giving weight away. We'll assess the opposition but my feeling is we'll go to Aintree."

Dysart Enos: Grade 2 winner at Aintree last season for Fergal O'Brien
Dysart Enos: Grade 2 winner at Aintree last season for Fergal O'BrienCredit: John Grossick

O'Brien has also entered Politacus, winner of a mares' handicap hurdle at Huntingdon last time, while Henry de Bromhead could be represented by Emotivo, second in a Hereford qualifier in February.

Kelso's Premier meeting includes two Go North Series finals, the Belhaven Brewery Go North Cab On Target Handicap Hurdle (3.00) and Racing Post Go North Jodami Series Final bumper (5.18).

The Racing Post Go North Finals weekend will take place across three days and begins at Musselburgh on Friday, which stages four £30,000 finals, and finishes on Sunday at Carlisle, which stages three finals. 

First staged in 2020, the series was set up to provide valuable targets for mid-tier horses in the north and, although open to all trainers regardless of location, many of the prizes stayed in the region. 

Last year's winner Les's Legacy was among 35 entries for the Go North Cab On Target final, while Hold The Note could attempt to record back-to-back victories in the Red Rum final at Carlisle on Sunday. 

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 1 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:23, 1 April 2024

