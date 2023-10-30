Corach Rambler's connections hopeful he will leave 'disappointing' reappearance behind in Betfair Chase

Grand National winner Corach Rambler remains on course for next month's Betfair Chase despite a "disappointing" reappearance at Kelso.

Corach Rambler was last of five finishers in the Edinburgh Gin Chase on Saturday and trainer Lucinda Russell's partner Peter Scudamore said: "He's fine. Derek Fox said he was very tired.

"It was a bit disappointing but I don't know if he ran any better or worse than he did first time out last season, and he left that form well behind afterwards. I'm also not sure he wants the ground as soft as that.