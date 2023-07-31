Jump racing to return to Windsor for 2024-25 season after 26-year absence

Jump racing will return to Windsor for the 2024-25 season, Arena Racing Company (Arc) has announced.

The track stopped racing over obstacles in 1998 but will resume on December 15, 2024 with the first of a "small number" of fixtures over jumps at the course during the season. There will not be a net increase of fixtures at the course, with the new cards set to switch from afternoon Flat meetings.

The figure-of-eight track will be configured as a left-handed circuit, with numerous areas of the track, including the back straight, widened to create extra space for runners.

Managing director of Arc's racing division Mark Spincer said: "We have long held a desire to bring jump racing back to Windsor, and we are really pleased to confirm this plan well ahead of the planned first fixture in December 2024.

"Whilst the racecourse hasn’t hosted regularly scheduled jumps fixtures since 1998, we believe that the plans that we have put together with the BHA will mean that the small number of fixtures that we would like to host will sit well alongside the long-established, popular summer flat programme.

"A significant amount of work has gone into considering the optimal layout for jump racing at Windsor, which will see the course configured differently to how it was previously, but we believe that it is an excellent proposal to offer jump racing fans the chance to come back to Windsor, whilst not impacting on the Flat programme, which is an important consideration."

The field clears the water jump at a Windsor jumps fixture in November 1998 Credit: Julian Herbert

The 1995 Grand National winner Royal Athlete was one of many high-profile horses to race at the track. He won a 2m6½f handicap hurdle at the course in 1993 before finishing second in the Fairlawne Chase two years later. He struck in Aintree's famous contest two months on, beating Party Politics by seven lengths.

Windsor staged several races over jumps in 2004-05 while Ascot was closed for redevelopment, including the Long Walk Hurdle won by staying supremo Baracouda and Ascot Hurdle won by popular grey Monet's Garden, and Spincer believes progress in turf management means the track is well positioned to resume over the code.

He said: “The proximity to the Thames gives the track excellent drainage, and our records show that the racecourse very rarely ran jumps fixtures on heavy ground, with the majority of abandonments coming due to frost.

"Happily, turf management techniques have developed significantly since that time, so we are confident of providing excellent jumping ground for the fixtures that we would like to host in 2024 and 2025 and beyond.”

